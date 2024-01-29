GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samsung to start making laptops in India this year

Samsung plans to start manufacturing laptops at its Noida factory in India starting this year

January 29, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Gurugram

PTI
Korean electronics major Samsung plans to start manufacturing laptops at its Noida factory in India.

Korean electronics major Samsung plans to start manufacturing laptops at its Noida factory in India. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Korean electronics major Samsung plans to start manufacturing laptops at its Noida factory in India this year, a senior company official said on Monday.

Terming India as its important manufacturing base, Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business TM Roh told reporters here that the preparation for the laptop manufacturing is in progress in India.

"We will start manufacturing laptops this year at the Noida factory. Preparations are already underway," said the official, who is on an India visit.

Roh said India is an important manufacturing base for the company, and it has received support at various levels from the state and central governments.

The company will continue to cooperate with the government to strengthen manufacturing in India, he added.

The company has recently launched its flagship Galaxy S24 series smartphone with a key focus on artificial intelligence capability in the device.

Samsung has announced that it will also manufacture Galaxy S24 at its Noida factory.

"Noida is a very important production base for Samsung. It is the second-largest base for Samsung. There may be some changes at the plant to optimise it as per the global demand, but what remains unchanged is the fact that it is an important base for us," Roh said.

The Noida plant has started making feature phones, smartphones, wearable, and tablets, and now the company will start manufacturing laptops this year.

