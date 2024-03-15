HP Spectre x360 14 Review | A future-proof performance powerhouse

March 15, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

HP introduced its latest two-in-one laptop-- the HP Spectre x360 14. Starting at ₹1,64,999, this new iteration of HP’s premium Spectre lineup is powered by Intel’s new Meteor Lake Core Ultra CPU, which combines the processing capabilities of a CPU, GPU, and NPU into a triple engine powered by AI.

For entertainment, the Spectre x360 14 boasts IMAX Enhanced features with immersive, heart-pounding audio delivered by DTS. Additionally, HP has collaborated with Poly Studio to fine-tune the audio experience, making the Spectre x360 16 the first PC from HP optimised for hybrid experiences.

The Spectre x360 14 is also equipped with a 9MP webcam with hardware-enabled low light adjustment, making it the world’s most advanced convertible PC for collaborating in hybrid life.

Design

The HP Spectre x360 14 comes with a high-quality aluminium chassis, available in a slate blue finish. While the design has undergone some changes, the overall look remains premium and sophisticated. One notable change is the more angular and minimalist approach. Gone are the decorative strips from the previous model, leaving the polished corners at the back and the HP logo as the only contrasting design elements. Despite the design simplification, the build quality is exceptional. The cool metal surfaces not only look premium but are also surprisingly resistant to fingerprints, although some smudges may appear over time. Fortunately, these surfaces are easy to clean, maintaining that fresh, pristine look.

Robustness is a standout feature of the Spectre x360 14. HP has prioritized durability over extreme thinness, resulting in a solid and sturdy construction that inspires confidence. The base unit and display lid are both strong, and the hinges operate smoothly, with minimal wobbling when adjusting the screen angle.

Regarding ports, HP has made some strategic choices. The USB-C ports are positioned at the back of the sides, taking advantage of the angled corners for a seamless look. Additionally, there’s a regular USB-A port, cleverly concealed behind a flip-down cover, allowing HP to include this legacy port without compromising the sleek design. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack. Surprisingly, the microSD card reader from the previous model has been removed.

To compensate for the limited port selection, HP has included a small docking station that connects via USB-C. This nifty accessory expands the Spectre x360 14’s connectivity options with two additional USB-A ports and an HDMI port, making it easier to connect to external displays and peripherals. Also, you get a stylus that can be attached magnetically to the right side of the chassis, keeping it within easy reach when needed.

Display

One of the most significant changes in the new HP Spectre x360 14 is the move from a 3:2 display aspect ratio to a more versatile 16:10 ratio. HP has equipped the Spectre x360 14 with a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED panel that delivers breathtaking image quality. The OLED technology ensures incredible contrast, with deep, inky blacks and bright, vibrant colours. The display’s colour accuracy is equally impressive, with whites appearing natural and not overly cool or blue-tinted. Despite its high resolution, the panel remains bright, with a measured peak brightness of 404 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in well-lit indoor environments and decent outdoor viewability under moderate sunlight.

Adding to the immersive viewing experience is the display’s dynamic refresh rate, which can vary between 48Hz and 120Hz. The OLED panel features multitouch capabilities, edge-to-edge glass, and Corning Gorilla Glass NBT protection, ensuring a responsive and durable touch experience. Additionally, the display incorporates Low Blue Light technology to reduce eye strain during extended use.

Keyboard and Touchpad

The HP Spectre x360 14 features a full-size slate blue keyboard that offers a comfortable and precise typing experience. While the layout remains largely unchanged from its predecessor, there are a few tweaks, such as the relocation of the Power button to the top right corner, which now doubles as a fingerprint sensor for added security. The keyboard is backlit with white illumination, providing two brightness levels for visibility in various lighting conditions, though it lacks automatic activation.

In terms of the touchpad, HP has made some notable changes by introducing a haptic version. This means that there are no mechanical elements anymore, resulting in smoother and more consistent feedback when clicking. The haptic touchpad offers improved responsiveness, durability, and feel, enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, it supports various gestures for controlling different features of the laptop, contributing to greater efficiency and ease of use.

Camera

The HP Spectre x360 14 boasts a 9MP webcam allowing a clear video conferencing experience. The high-resolution camera delivers crisp and detailed visuals, ensuring you look your best during virtual meetings and video calls. What sets it apart, however, are the intelligent AI-powered features that elevate your virtual presence.

One such feature is the innovative Eye Contact adjustment, which intelligently adjusts your gaze to maintain natural eye contact with your audience, fostering more engaging and immersive virtual interaction. The Automatic Framing capability seamlessly tracks your movements and adjusts the camera’s field of view to keep you centered and in focus throughout the call. Additionally, the Background Blur effect subtly obscures your surroundings, allowing you to maintain a professional appearance even in less-than-ideal environments.

Performance

The HP Spectre x360 14 is one of the first laptops to feature Intel’s Meteor Lake processors, specifically the Core Ultra 7 155H. Instead of a single piece of silicon, the Core Ultra 7 155H combines four tiles: a compute tile, a graphics tile, a SOC tile, and an I/O tile. This innovative architecture not only streamlines manufacturing but also enables more efficient workload distribution across performance and efficiency cores.

At the heart of the Core Ultra 7 155H lies a potent combination of six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, accompanied by a dedicated two-core neural processing unit (NPU). This NPU, residing on the SOC tile, offloads repetitive AI tasks from the CPU and GPU, freeing up resources for more demanding workloads. The NPU’s capabilities are harnessed in various scenarios, such as AI-assisted image and video editing, or delivering seamless background blurring during video calls.

Complementing the powerful CPU is a generous 32GB of LPDDR5x 6400MHz RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless handling of memory-intensive applications. Storage needs are met with a spacious 1TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, providing lightning-fast data transfer speeds and ample space for your files, projects, and media.

Graphics performance receives a significant boost with Intel’s new Arc GPU, a dedicated graphics solution integrated into the Core Ultra 7 155H. While not designed for intensive gaming, the Arc GPU delivers a noticeable improvement in graphics performance over Intel’s previous integrated solutions, benefiting content creators and media professionals working with demanding applications.

OS

The HP Spectre x360 14 comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home 64, offering users a seamless and intuitive operating system experience. It ensures a smooth and efficient computing experience for users of all levels. Whether you’re browsing the web, creating documents, or enjoying multimedia content, Windows 11 Home 64 on the Spectre x360 14 delivers a modern and versatile platform for all your computing needs.

Sound

The HP Spectre x360 14 offers an immersive sound experience with its Poly Studio-tuned audio and quad speakers. With the HP Audio Boost and DTS:X Ultra technology, the laptop delivers rich and dynamic sound quality, whether you’re listening to music, watching movies, or video conferencing. The combination of Poly Studio tuning and quad speakers ensures clear, balanced audio output, enhancing your overall multimedia and communication experience on the Spectre x360 14.

Battery

The HP Spectre x360 14 is powered by a 4-cell, 66Whr battery, supported by a 65W AC power adapter for charging. Despite its high-resolution OLED display, the Spectre x360 14 impressively lasted nearly 10-10:30 hours on a battery drain test.

Verdict

HP Spectre x360 14 is one of the top convertibles of the year 2024 till now. By being one of the first to leverage Intel’s innovative Meteor Lake architecture with its powerful Core Ultra CPU, dedicated AI capabilities via the NPU, and improved integrated Arc graphics, HP has delivered a future-proof performance powerhouse. When combined with its gorgeous 2.8K OLED touchscreen display, stellar multimedia experience from the Poly Studio-tuned audio system, and an array of intelligent features like the 9MP webcam with AI enhancements, the Spectre x360 14 emerges as a compelling choice for professionals, creatives, and tech enthusiasts seeking a no-compromise convertible.