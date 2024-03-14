GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MSI brings new AI-powered laptops lineup and a gaming handheld device

MSI launched a series of 18-inch laptops featuring Intel 14th Gen HX-series processors with RTX 40 series graphics

March 14, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
MSI brings new AI-powered laptops lineup and gaming handheld device

MSI brings new AI-powered laptops lineup and gaming handheld device | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Micro-Star International (MSI) on Wednesday launched its new AI-powered laptops lineup, with the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) built-in and Intel Core Ultra processor. It also introduced a gaming handheld device, Claw, equipped with the Intel Core Ultra processor.

Additionally, MSI launched a series of 18-inch laptops featuring Intel 14th Gen HX-series processors with RTX 40 series graphics.

MSI’s new laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors and ARC graphics are designed to handle AI workloads, the company said. They also feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs for ray tracing.

The Taiwanese company also launched AI-driven software – the MSI AI Engine, which optimizes laptop settings based on the application in use.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Additionally, MSI introduced the AI Artist, an offline text-to-image service that boosts productivity for content creators by offering features like image-to-image, image-to-text, and exporting layered PSD files.

The new range of MSI laptops start ₹68,990. The gaming handheld device, Claw, will start at ₹88,990.

MSI Claw, a gaming handheld device

MSI Claw, a gaming handheld device | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We’re delighted to unveil our latest lineup of AI-powered 14th Gen laptops, marking a significant leap into the realm of AI innovation. Our innovative lineup of laptops are designed to revolutionize the way users experience computing,” said Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI.

We’re thrilled to introduce the highly anticipated gaming handheld, Claw, which has been eagerly awaited for, by our consumers, he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.