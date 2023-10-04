  • Size: 108cm/43 inches
  • Processor: Quad core A55 processor
  • Screen type: 4K ultra-high definition; support for HDR 10 and HLG
  • Sound: 24-watt speaker system; support for Dolby Audio, DTS: Virtual X, and DTS-HD technology
  • OS: FireOS
  • Inputs: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, AV and earphone port
  • Smart TV Features: Alexa Voice Command; switching between DTH TV channels and OTT apps possible through the Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa