Xiaomi launches latest Redmi Smart Fire TV

September 16, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Smartphone maker Xiaomi on Friday announced the launch of its 108 cm Redmi Smart Fire TV, which comes with 4K ultra-high definition, along with HDR 10 and HLG support.

The latest smart TV from the Chinese phone maker uses Amazon’s Fire TV built-in that offers viewers more than a million movies and TV show episodes across more than 12,000 apps.

The smart TV boasts a 24-watt speaker system and supports Dolby Audio, DTS: Virtual X, and DTS-HD technology. The company has also claimed it will offer a bezel-less design for viewers.

The smart TV enables users to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps through the use of the Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa, so that they will not have to deal with input changes, set-top-box remote controls, or IR cables.

Supported languages for voice assistance are English, Hindi, and Hinglish.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV is powered by a Quad Core A55 Processor. It comes with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an AV and earphone port.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K’s 108 cm model is priced at ₹24,999 on Mi.com and Amazon India as part of a launch offer, and will come with a year of free extended warranty.

“The 4K 108cm smart TVs are one of the fastest growing smart TV segments in India. Building on the foundation [of] our successful collaboration with Amazon for the Redmi Smart Fire TV 81cm, we are not only introducing the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K in a 108cm variant, but ushering in the era of ‘4K Smart TVs for everyone.’ As more and more platforms start delivering content in 4K resolution, this will be one of the most sought out features for customers in the coming days,” said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India.