OnePlus launches flagship Watch 2 powered by Google Wear OS 4 in India

The OnePlus Watch 2 launched during the Mobile World Congress and is set to retail at ₹24,999 in India

February 28, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus claims the Watch 2 has a battery life of up to 100 hours in full Smart Mode [File]

OnePlus claims the Watch 2 has a battery life of up to 100 hours in full Smart Mode [File] | Photo Credit: OnePlus India

OnePlus on Monday launched its flagship Watch 2, priced at ₹24,999 and powered by the Google Wear OS 4, in India during the Mobile World Congress.

The Watch 2 has a dual chipset system, using both the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset, to tackle background tasks as well as intense activity.

OnePlus claims the Watch 2 has a battery life of up to 100 hours in full Smart Mode, thanks to its 500mAh battery. When used heavily, this comes to about 48 hours. The Watch 2 can be fully charged in 60 minutes, said the company.

The OnePlus Watch 2 also comes with tracking modes for more than 100 sports and has health features including heart rate variability tracking and sleep tracking. It has GPS capabilities.

The smartwatch comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM memory, and is available in the Black Steel and Radiant Steel colour variants.

Priced at ₹24,999, the Watch 2 will be sold through Oneplus.in, the OnePlus store App, OnePlus Experience stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, Reliance, Croma, and other offline partner stores from March 4.

