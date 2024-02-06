February 06, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

OnePlus’s latest launches, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3, go on sale today in India. The OnePlus 12R plays in premium segment with basics of its higher variant, OnePlus 12, whereas the OnePlus Buds 3 fits into the mid-tier of TWS industry.

Launched along with OnePlus 12 on January 23, the OnePlus 12R features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate supporting Dolby Vision. The display can reach up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

OnePlus 12R uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. There’s a 5,500mAh battery in OnePlus 12R accompanied by a 100W charger.

OnePlus 12R sports a 50MP Sony sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro. It has got a 16MP front lens.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OnePlus Buds 3 ships with 10.4mm drivers, a 6mm tweeter, and ANC up till 48dB. It claims 44 hours of total playback time.

The OnePlus 12R comes in two variants, the 8GB/128GB priced at ₹39,999 and the 16GB/256GB option at ₹45,999. It will be available on OnePlus’s website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, Amazon, and offline stores.

The OnePlus Buds 3 sells at Rs 5,499 on company’s portal, OnePlus Store App OnePlus Experience Store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and offline stores.