GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 go on sale today

Launched along with OnePlus 12 on January 23, the OnePlus 12R features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate supporting Dolby Vision

February 06, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 go on sale today

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 go on sale today | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus’s latest launches, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3, go on sale today in India. The OnePlus 12R plays in premium segment with basics of its higher variant, OnePlus 12, whereas the OnePlus Buds 3 fits into the mid-tier of TWS industry.

Launched along with OnePlus 12 on January 23, the OnePlus 12R features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate supporting Dolby Vision. The display can reach up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

OnePlus 12R uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. There’s a 5,500mAh battery in OnePlus 12R accompanied by a 100W charger.

OnePlus 12R sports a 50MP Sony sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro. It has got a 16MP front lens.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OnePlus Buds 3 ships with 10.4mm drivers, a 6mm tweeter, and ANC up till 48dB. It claims 44 hours of total playback time.

The OnePlus 12R comes in two variants, the 8GB/128GB priced at ₹39,999 and the 16GB/256GB option at ₹45,999. It will be available on OnePlus’s website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, Amazon, and offline stores.

The OnePlus Buds 3 sells at Rs 5,499 on company’s portal, OnePlus Store App OnePlus Experience Store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and offline stores.

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.