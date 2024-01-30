January 30, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

OnePlus has built a reputation for delivering flagship-level specs and performance at prices that undercut the premium competition. The newly launched OnePlus 12 follows the same path. It packs a latest high-end Snapdragon chip, a vibrant 120Hz OLED display with Dolby Vision support and an improved camera system developed with Hasselblad. But, can OnePlus redefine competition in the flagship segment with this handset.

Design

At first glance, the OnePlus 12 resembles its predecessor with its large circular rear camera housing. The styling is classy, if not exactly groundbreaking, and constructively continues an aesthetic OnePlus clearly wants to associate with its premium line. The phone features a vibrant green back cover reminiscent of the natural landscape. Using advanced AG technology, the Emerald Flow edition showcases an organic texture etched onto its glass back, amplifying the phone’s dynamic appeal.

The thicker metal frame with its rounded sides and corners gives off premium vibes, even if it comes with the ergonomic downside of the phone feeling quite heavy and wide. With big phones only getting bigger every year, one-handed use can be challenging at times. Still, the 12 feels sturdy and durable, thanks to the Gorilla Glass on both sides. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at the front and Gorilla Glass at the back.

Another returning feature is OnePlus’ handy alert slider on the side, allowing you to easily toggle between sound, vibrate and silent modes. The 12 also carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. While it doesn’t allow for submersion, it should survive splashes and brief dunks just fine.

Display

The OnePlus 12 is built around a large 6.82 inches LTPO OLED 2K 120Hz ProXDR display running at a sharp 3,168 X 1,440p resolution. Images and videos look crisp, with inky blacks and vibrant, punchy colours. Viewing angles are also good thanks to the curved edges.

In keeping with OnePlus’ focus on smooth scrolling and animations, the screen’s refresh rate can scale anywhere from 1 to 120Hz. This helps balance performance and battery life. The screen also uses 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) for dimming. The panel also boasts excellent peak brightness levels reaching 4500 nits, ensuring clear outdoor visibility. Support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision translates to added dynamic range and contrast when viewing compatible YouTube or Netflix content.

OS

The OnePlus 12 operates on the latest Android 14 platform, overlaid with the familiar OxygenOS interface. Users can anticipate four major OS upgrades over the device’s lifespan, ensuring access to the latest features and improvements. Additionally, OnePlus commits to providing five years of security patches, ensuring the device remains protected against evolving threats throughout its usage.

Performance

Performance is another area where OnePlus’ flagships have always excelled, and the 12 is no exception. It runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with speedy LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. As you would expect, everything is silky smooth when scrolling web pages, hopping between apps or playing demanding games at high settings. OnePlus’ optimised software plays a role in that sustained speed as well. The 12 comes with 12GB/256GB or 16GB/512GB configuration. We got the latter one. The RAM supplies the processor with ample support which is evident in the fluid experience while using the phone.

Gaming is especially satisfying with minimized touch input lag and sustained peak performance courtesy of the phone’s excellent cooling system. Surprisingly, on some occasions, we saw the games getting stuck and getting closed abruptly. The Snapdragon chip’s upgraded AI Engine also promises applications like better bokeh effects in portraits or enhanced colour processing in photos.

With a single-core score of 935 and a multi-core score of 4,760, the phone showcases solid computing prowess across various tasks. However, it truly shines in its GPU performance, boasting an impressive score of 13,574.

Camera

OnePlus made waves when it announced its partnership with venerable camera company Hasselblad back in 2021. That collaboration continues this year on the OnePlus 12’s tuning and processing. The rear camera array consists of three sensors – a 50MP f/1.8 main shooter, a 48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide and a 64MP f/2.6 telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

In daytime conditions, the primary camera captures images with excellent fine detail, natural colour rendition and high dynamic range. The large sensor soaks in plenty of light too, keeping noise low even in shadows. The telephoto delivers nice depth and perspective at 3x zoom while keeping foreground subjects reasonably sharp. Its close-focusing abilities allow you to shoot detailed macros as well. The ultrawide brings an expanded 114-degree field of view that’s great for dramatic landscapes or cramped indoor spaces. Barrel distortion is present but not too obtrusive.

Portrait shots showcase realistic depth effects with soft, natural background blur. Subjects remain in sharp focus and well exposed.

Low-light photography has seen significant improvements this year as well. Night shots from the main camera retain strong details and colours without looking over-processed. The improved Night mode algorithm balances exposures nicely while keeping noise in check.

In front, we get a 32MP selfie camera with a 21mm wide-angle lens. It captures facial details well in ideal lighting. Low-light selfies are merely okay - a little soft and noisy at times but still very shareable.

Overall, the OnePlus 12 delivers a very strong camera experience and can take on the likes of Samsung S24 Ultra. Images show good detail, colour and dynamic range across shooting scenarios. Low light and zoom performance have improved markedly too. Avid photographers may still get better results than pricier rivals, but most users should find little to complain about here.

Battery

Battery life sees a nice bump thanks to a sizable 5,400mAh battery, up from 5,000mAh on the OnePlus 11. The phone reliably got through 1.5 days of moderate use on a charge. With the screen turned down to 60Hz and more selective app usage, 2 days should be feasible too. When you do need to top up, the speedy 100W wired charging fills up the battery in a mere 25 minutes. There is also support for 50W wireless charging.

Verdict

Staring at ₹64,999, the new OnePlus 12 offers impressive power and performance. With its blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, stunning 120Hz OLED display, improved camera setup, super quick charging and polished software experience, the OnePlus 12 delivers virtually everything an Android enthusiast might desire. Battery life is also generous while the alert slider and IP65 rating add value. When all aspects are considered, the OnePlus 12 represents a comprehensive flagship package that strongly justifies its competitive positioning while retaining the brand’s value pricing advantage.