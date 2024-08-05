Bangladesh protests LIVE Updates: Renewed clashes leave nearly 100 dead; India issues travel advisory amid growing unrest

Nearly 100 people were killed and hundreds more injured on August 4 as renewed anti-government protests swept across Bangladesh, with protesters calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and the PM accusing them of “sabotage” and cutting off mobile internet in a bid to quell the unrest.

Also read | India advises its nationals not to travel to Bangladesh after fresh violence

The country’s leading Bengali-language daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, said at least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died in the violence. The Channel 24 news outlet reported at least 85 deaths.

The military announced that a new curfew was in effect on Sunday evening for an indefinite period, including in the capital, Dhaka, and other divisional and district headquarters. The government had earlier imposed a curfew with some exceptions in Dhaka and elsewhere.

Watch | Bangladesh protests: The trouble ahead for Hasina government

Demonstrators are demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation following protests last month that began with students calling for an end to a quota system for government jobs. Those demonstrations escalated into violence that left more than 200 dead.