Live

Bangladesh protests LIVE Updates: Renewed clashes leave nearly 100 dead; India issues travel advisory amid growing unrest

Bangladesh military announced that a new curfew was in effect on Sunday evening for an indefinite period, including in the capital, Dhaka, and other divisional and district headquarters

Updated - August 05, 2024 07:25 am IST

Published - August 05, 2024 07:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police carry a wounded police officer during a clash between police, pro-government supporters and protesters, after anti-quota protesters were demanding the stepping down of the Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina at the Karwan Bazar area, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.

Police carry a wounded police officer during a clash between police, pro-government supporters and protesters, after anti-quota protesters were demanding the stepping down of the Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina at the Karwan Bazar area, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Nearly 100 people were killed and hundreds more injured on August 4 as renewed anti-government protests swept across Bangladesh, with protesters calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and the PM accusing them of “sabotage” and cutting off mobile internet in a bid to quell the unrest.

Also read | India advises its nationals not to travel to Bangladesh after fresh violence

The country’s leading Bengali-language daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, said at least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died in the violence. The Channel 24 news outlet reported at least 85 deaths.

The military announced that a new curfew was in effect on Sunday evening for an indefinite period, including in the capital, Dhaka, and other divisional and district headquarters. The government had earlier imposed a curfew with some exceptions in Dhaka and elsewhere.

Watch | Bangladesh protests: The trouble ahead for Hasina government

Demonstrators are demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation following protests last month that began with students calling for an end to a quota system for government jobs. Those demonstrations escalated into violence that left more than 200 dead.

Follow LIVE Updates here
  • August 05, 2024 07:03
    Nearly 100 killed, hundreds injured in clashes between protesters and ruling party supporters

    Nearly 100 people, including 14 policemen, were killed and hundreds injured on August 4 in fierce clashes between protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and the ruling party supporters in different parts of Bangladesh, forcing authorities to cut off mobile internet and enforce a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period.

    The clashes broke out Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination with the one-point demand of the government’s resignation over a job quota system faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

    Click here to read more...
  • August 05, 2024 06:55
    India advises its nationals not to travel to Bangladesh after fresh violence

    India on Sunday night (August 4) strongly advised all its nationals presently residing in Bangladesh to exercise “extreme caution” and restrict their movements in the wake of fresh waves of violence in the neighbouring country.

    In its latest advisory, India also asked its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh till further notice.

    Click here to read more...

