OnePlus announces OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition

OnePlus said to invest $14 million to establish this Genshin Impact Gaming Laboratory which will focus on deep customization and end-to-end optimisation

February 24, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus announces OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition

OnePlus announces OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus on Friday announced partnership with Genshin Impact to launch a special edition OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition smartphone on February 28 in India.

Simultaneously, OnePlus said it will invest $14 million to establish this Genshin Impact Gaming Laboratory which will focus on deep customization and end-to-end optimisation, aimed at delivering a console-quality mobile Genshin experience with consistent high frame rates with ultra graphics.

The new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition phone will come in Electro Violet shade. “The device features a back panel that transitions from a light purple at the top to a subtle light pink at the bottom. It can be seen as a tribute to the OnePlus 6T’s Thunder Purple.”

Additionally, OnePlus claims to enhance the texture using AG silk glass technology in OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition. “This technology also provides higher fingerprint resistance, ensuring a cool and refreshing appearance.”

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Under the hood, it is likely to get the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with UFS 3.1.

OnePlus 12R has a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 10-bit colours and HDR10+ support. It has a 1,600 nits peak brightness.

The 12R features a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro. It has got a 16MP front lens.

OnePlus 12R uses a 5,500mAh battery supported by a 100W charger.

