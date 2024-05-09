Motorola on Thursday expanded into hearable segment and launched Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ TWS in India. Motorola has collaborated with Bose for the Moto Buds+ sound optimisation, ANC and EQ settings.

The Moto Buds+ are feature dual dynamic drivers (11mm+6mm) for lossless audio. It promises up to 8 hours of playtime without ANC on a single charge and along with case battery backup of 38 hours.

It has fast charging that can give a backup of up to 3 hours in 10-minutes of charge, Motorola claims. The Moto Buds+ also supports wireless charging.

Moto Buds+ brings Dolby Atmos along with head tracking and Hi-Res audio certified as well.

The Buds+ can offer up to 46dB of noise cancellation and up to 3.3KHz of ultrawide noise cancellation frequency range. It also comes with adaptive mode and transparency mode.

The earbuds can be controlled via Moto Buds app. The Buds+ is IPX4 rated for splash protection.

Similarly, the Moto Buds holds 12.4mm dynamic driver with a Hi-Res audio certification. It offers up to 50dB noise cancellation and up to 4KHz of ultrawide noise cancellation range.

It too offers 2 hours playtime in 10-minute charge and 42 hours of standby time. Additionally, on a single charge, Buds claims up to 9 hours of playtime.

Moto Buds+ has been priced at ₹9,999 while the Moto Buds will retail at ₹4,999. Both go on sale starting May 15 on Flipkart and company’s website.

“Boasting Sound by Bose, and advanced audio features such as Dolby Atmos, Dolby head tracking, Hi-Res Audio, and advanced noise control, all packaged in a modern, water-repellent design, our new earbuds redefine on-the-go audio experiences,” said T.M. Narasimhan, MD, Mobile Business Group – India, Motorola.