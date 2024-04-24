April 24, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Over the years, Sennheiser has stuck to its virtue of delivering quality audio products. Now, the company has launched the successor of the Momentum True Wireless 3 model - the new Momentum True Wireless 4. The latest earbuds come with a new Qualcomm chipset, an overhauled antenna design, and some other tweaks that improve the buds’ overall performance and feature set. But with no changes to the external design, it’s tricky to determine if Sennheiser has done enough with these flagship noise-cancelling wireless earbuds to keep pace with similarly priced premium options from rivals like Jabra or Sony.

Design

In terms of design, other than some fetching new metallic colour options like black graphite and black copper, the fourth-gen Momentum buds are identical to their predecessors. They sport the same sleek ovular design mixing metallic, plastic, and fabric surfaces for a look and feel that exudes quality.

The earbuds are average-sized and fit well overall, with a decent range of silicone ear tips and fin options provided to customize the fit to your ears. They remained comfortable during extended listening sessions, though users with particularly small ears may struggle to get an ideal fit and seal.

Complementing the earbuds is a stunning textile-wrapped charging case that further elevates the overall aesthetic. The case strikes a perfect balance between minimalism and sophistication, with a soft-touch exterior that feels premium to the touch.

Sennheiser has also prioritized user comfort with the inclusion of a comprehensive range of ear tips and fins. Four sizes of soft silicone ear tips (XS, S, M, L) are provided, ensuring a secure and customized fit for every ear shape.

With an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are built to withstand the occasional splash or light sweat, making them suitable for use during workouts or in inclement weather.

Controls

Sennheiser has implemented a user-friendly touch control system on the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds, allowing for seamless interaction and operation. The touch-sensitive surfaces on each earbud are responsive and intuitive, enabling users to adjust volume, skip tracks, answer or reject calls, and access voice assistants with simple taps or swipes. You can customize the controls through the Smart Control app.

In addition to the standard controls, the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds also feature a smart pause function that automatically pauses playback when an earbud is removed from the ear.

Connectivity

Sennheiser has future-proofed the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds by incorporating advanced connectivity technologies, ensuring a reliable and robust wireless experience. Powered by Bluetooth 5.4 and supporting the latest LE Audio standard, these earbuds offer enhanced audio quality, lower latency, and improved power efficiency.

Multipoint connectivity is another notable aspect of the Momentum True Wireless 4, allowing users to seamlessly switch between two connected devices without the need for manual pairing and unpairing. This feature is particularly useful for those who frequently switch between their smartphone and laptop or tablet, ensuring a smooth transition between devices.

Sennheiser has also incorporated Google Fast Pair technology, which streamlines the initial pairing process with compatible Android devices. Simply open the charging case near your Android device, and the earbuds will appear for easy pairing, eliminating the need for manual device searches or complicated setup procedures.

Additionally, the earbuds have dynamic role switching, which automatically selects the earbud with the strongest and most reliable connection to the source device. This intelligent feature helps mitigate potential connection dropouts or interference, providing a seamless and uninterrupted listening experience.

The App

The Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are accompanied by Sennheiser’s comprehensive Smart Control app, which serves as a central hub for customizing and enhancing the overall user experience. Available for both iOS and Android devices, the app offers a wealth of features and settings, enabling users to tailor the earbuds to their personal preferences.

One of the app’s standout features is Sound Personalization, developed in collaboration with the renowned Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology. This innovative feature intelligently calibrates a custom audio profile based on the user’s individual hearing preferences. By analyzing the user’s reactions to a series of benchmark sound samples, the app creates a personalized sound profile that shapes the listening experience to the user’s liking, ensuring that music sounds its absolute best.

Sound Quality

Sennheiser is renowned for its exceptional audio prowess, and the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are no exception. At the heart of the Momentum True Wireless 4 is Sennheiser’s acclaimed TrueResponse driver technology, featuring 7mm dynamic audio drivers that deliver a rich, detailed, and immersive sound. The refined treble response ensures that high frequencies are rendered with exceptional clarity and precision, while the impactful bass provides a solid foundation for a well-rounded and engaging listening experience.

One of the standout features of these earbuds is their support for lossless audio transmission. Thanks to Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless codec, the Momentum True Wireless 4 can wirelessly transmit audio in its purest form, without any compression or data loss. This means that users can enjoy every nuance and detail of their favourite tracks, just as the artists intended.

In addition to lossless audio, the Momentum True Wireless 4 also supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz, courtesy of the aptX Adaptive codec. This ensures that even the most intricate and complex recordings are faithfully reproduced, showcasing the full range and depth of the audio.

Sennheiser’s commitment to sound quality is further reinforced by the inclusion of sound personalization and adaptive EQ features. The sound personalization feature, developed in collaboration with the renowned Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology, cleverly calibrates a custom audio profile based on the user’s individual hearing preferences. This ensures that every user experiences music in a way that is tailored specifically to their unique auditory perception.

The adaptive EQ feature takes things a step further by automatically adjusting the sound based on the listening volume. This intelligent feature ensures that the audio remains balanced and true to its intended sound signature, regardless of the volume level.

ANC

The Momentum True Wireless 4 comes with an impressive next-gen hybrid-adaptive ANC that seamlessly adapts to your surroundings, effectively blocking external noise while allowing you to enjoy every detail of your music. Its adaptive technology continuously monitors and adjusts noise cancellation levels, optimizing performance across different environments without manual adjustments.

Ambient Mode

The Momentum True Wireless 4 offers an innovative Ambient Mode, allowing you to hear your surroundings without removing the earbuds. Its low-noise implementation delivers a natural and clear representation of external sounds, unlike competitors’ offerings with hissing or white noise issues. It is handy for brief conversations or announcements while enjoying music at a reduced volume.

Call Quality

The Momentum True Wireless 4 delivers clear call quality. Sennheiser’s Call Virtualization creates a virtual speaker experience, separating the caller’s voice from the surroundings for a natural, less fatiguing experience. An array of six microphones isolates your voice from background noise for exceptional clarity. The adjustable sidetone feature lets you control how much of your own voice you hear during calls. A convenient call mute function, activated via touch control, allows you to quickly mute the microphone for privacy or reducing background noise.

Battery

The Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds promise 30 hours of total battery life, ensuring uninterrupted audio playback throughout the day and beyond. Each earbud comes with 7.5 hours of continuous usage on a single charge. When the earbuds need recharging, the included charging case provides a convenient on-the-go power source, supplying an additional 22.5 hours of battery life. Sennheiser has thoughtfully implemented a battery protection mode that optimizes the charging process, extending the overall lifespan of the batteries for long-term use. Moreover, the charging case supports wireless Qi charging, allowing you to top up the battery seamlessly without the hassle of cables.

Verdict

The Momentum True Wireless 4 may not represent a radical departure from its predecessor in terms of design, but Sennheiser has undoubtedly made some good improvements in its new flagship earbuds. Priced at ₹19,990, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds offer a well-rounded performance across various attributes, particularly sound, shaping up as a solid all-around contender in the crowded world of premium noise-cancelling wireless earbuds like Sony WF-1000XM5 and Jabra Elite 10.