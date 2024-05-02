GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JBL launches retro themed Authentics series premium speakers in India

JBL Authentics series comes with aluminium frame, synthetic leather-wrapped enclosure and a reworked Quadrex grille

May 02, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
JBL on Thursday launched the JBL Authentics series featuring three speakers: JBL Authentics 200, JBL Authentics 300 and JBL Authentics 500, for audiophiles in India. These new retro-looking portable speakers support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity and compatible with Amazon and Google.

The JBL Authentics series comes with aluminium frame, synthetic leather-wrapped enclosure and a reworked Quadrex grille.

The JBL Authentics 500 supports Dolby Atmos featuring three 1-inch tweeters, three 2.75-inch midrange woofers, and a 6.5-inch downfiring subwoofer with a sound output of 270 Watts on 3.1 channel sound.

The JBL Authentics 200 has a pair of 1-inch tweeters, 5-inch woofer and downfiring 6-inch passive radiator.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The JBL Authentics 300 comes with an in-built speaker that claims 8-hour battery life.

The speakers also support AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Spotify Connect, and have Chromecast built-in. They can be controlled via the JBL One app that also offers customizable EQ settings.

JBL claims that Authentics is made from 100% recycled fabric, 85% recycled plastic and 50% recycled aluminum. It is available in Black on company’s website.

The JBL Authentics 200 has been priced at ₹44,999, while Authentics 300 will sell at ₹54,999, and the JBL Authentics 500 retails at ₹79,999.

“We prioritize both form and function, ensuring our products not only sound exceptional but also look stunning, reflecting our customers’ love for their homes and their commitment to quality and sustainability contributing to a better future for generations to come,” said Vikram Kher, VP, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.

