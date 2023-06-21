June 21, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

Harman-owned JBL on Wednesday upgraded its Tune series with the launch of JBL Tune Buds and JBL Tune Beam earbuds. The Tune series plays into the mid-segment of TWS market in India.

The JBL Tune Buds come with 10mm driver, having four microphones and are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance, whereas the Tune Beam features 6mm driver.

Both the earbuds come with 12 hours of playtime and additional 36 hours in the case. The battery life comes down to 10 hours and 30 hours, respectively, with the ANC in both the earbuds.

The JBL Tune series features Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) with smart ambient technology allowing users to control the amount of outside noise they want to hear without removing the earbuds.

These headphones support multi-point connection and access to native voice assistants. The Tune Buds and Beam support Bluetooth 5.3.

The JBL Tune Buds and JBL Tune Beam will be available at a launch price of ₹5,499 and ₹6,499, respectively. Both the TWS will be available in black, blue, and white colours.

“With the expansion of the premium JBL Tune series in India, we are committed to provide an enhanced immersive audio experience that resonates with our consumers’ passion for music. The innovative product line features cutting-edge technology such as Noise Cancellation and App Control, allowing consumers to personalize their audio experience,” said Vikram Kher, VP, Lifestyle at Harman India.