HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JBL launches Tune Buds and Beam earbuds with ANC

JBL Tune Buds come with 10mm driver, having four microphones and are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance, whereas the Tune Beam features 6mm driver

June 21, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
JBL launches Tune Buds and Beam earbuds with ANC

JBL launches Tune Buds and Beam earbuds with ANC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Harman-owned JBL on Wednesday upgraded its Tune series with the launch of JBL Tune Buds and JBL Tune Beam earbuds. The Tune series plays into the mid-segment of TWS market in India.

The JBL Tune Buds come with 10mm driver, having four microphones and are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance, whereas the Tune Beam features 6mm driver.

Both the earbuds come with 12 hours of playtime and additional 36 hours in the case. The battery life comes down to 10 hours and 30 hours, respectively, with the ANC in both the earbuds.

The JBL Tune series features Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) with smart ambient technology allowing users to control the amount of outside noise they want to hear without removing the earbuds.

These headphones support multi-point connection and access to native voice assistants. The Tune Buds and Beam support Bluetooth 5.3.

The JBL Tune Buds and JBL Tune Beam will be available at a launch price of ₹5,499 and ₹6,499, respectively. Both the TWS will be available in black, blue, and white colours.

“With the expansion of the premium JBL Tune series in India, we are committed to provide an enhanced immersive audio experience that resonates with our consumers’ passion for music. The innovative product line features cutting-edge technology such as Noise Cancellation and App Control, allowing consumers to personalize their audio experience,” said Vikram Kher, VP, Lifestyle at Harman India.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.