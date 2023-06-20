Indians prefer conversational AI in audio products: Report

June 20, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

A JBL survey reveals the growing significance of conversational AI in audio products, with respondents highlighting voice assistants such as Google, Siri and other built-in voice recognition as top features they seek in their audio gadgets.

As per insights, streaming platforms are the most preferred for music consumption, with 62% of respondents choosing them. Additionally, nearly half of the participants opt for personal wireless headphones for an immersive listening experience.

App compatibility, fast charging, dust and water resistance, and active noise cancellation also play a crucial role in shaping the audio preferences of Indians.

AR Rahman emerged as the favourite music artist among nearly half of the 2,100 millennials surveyed by JBL for World Music Day celebrated on June 21 every year. The Oscar award winning music composer is also the brand ambassador for Harman-owned JBL for 12 years.

Among the respondents, Bollywood music dominates as the most popular genre (37%), followed by rock (11%) and classical (11%).

Nearly 83% of respondents acknowledge that music serves as a powerful tool for relaxation. Additionally, a substantial 86% of millennials and Gen Z individuals attest to music’s ability to boost their confidence and facilitate social interactions.

Furthermore, the survey highlights that 82% of participants affirm that music helps them concentrate better. Interestingly, the influence of music even extends to dating preferences, with 60% of respondents admitting that their choice of music significantly impacts their romantic decisions.

“As we celebrate World Music Day, JBL takes pride in being a part of India’s evolving music landscape, recognizing the transformative power of music on individuals’ well-being and experiences,” said Vikram Kher, VP, Lifestyle, Harman India.