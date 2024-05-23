Continuing its expertise in crafting laptops that can transform into a full 360-degree form factor, HP has added a new x360 member to the Envy lineup, the HP Envy x360 14. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor, this 2-in-1 gadget boasts super-efficient AI capabilities to deliver a seamless user experience. Priced at ₹1,07,999, the Envy x360 14 aims to be a powerful solution for professionals, students, and general users seeking a premium convertible laptop experience.

Design

The Envy x360 14 sports a sleek and modern design, with a 17.5mm thick chassis that weighs around 1.44kg. We liked the minimal design of the device. However, the Atmospheric Blue color variant, which we got to review, was quickly covered in smudges. The laptop’s edges are rounded, making it comfortable to hold and work on for extended periods. HP has paid close attention to the build quality, resulting in a solid and durable-feeling device.

As the laptop name says, the 360-degree hinge allows the laptop to transform into different modes, including tent, stand, and tablet mode. The hinge feels sturdy and rotates smoothly, providing a stable and secure experience regardless of the mode you choose.

In terms of ports, the Envy x360 14 offers a comprehensive selection, including two USB Type-C ports with support for USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a, and HP Sleep and Charge functionality. Additionally, there are two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port for up to 8K 60Hz video output, and a microphone combo jack.

Display

The new Envy x360 14 features a 35.6 cm diagonal 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED multitouch-enabled display with a variable refresh rate of 48-120 Hz and a quick 0.2 ms response time. The OLED panel offers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and an excellent contrast, providing an immersive viewing experience.

With a claimed brightness of up to 400 nits in SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) and 500 nits in HDR (High Dynamic Range), along with a color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, the display is well-suited for creative work, multimedia consumption, and even some light photo and video editing tasks.

Keypad and Touchpad

The Envy x360 14 features a full-sized keyboard with atmospheric blue opaque keys and full-keyboard backlighting. The key travel is decent, and it was really comfortable to type at a fast speed. You also get to see the dedicated key for Copilot next to the arrow buttons providing quick accessibility to research while writing.

The touchpad is responsive and accurate, allowing for smooth navigation and gesture control. It’s a capable input device that should enable users to work comfortably without the need for an external mouse, at least for shorter periods.

Speakers

The Envy x360 14 features dual speakers enhanced by Poly. In our test, the speakers on the Envy x360 14 felt average and lacked substantial bass. While the volume and sound clarity remain decent, the overall audio experience may not be as immersive as one might hope, especially for those who value rich and well-balanced sound.

Camera

The Envy x360 14 is equipped with a 5MP IR (Infrared) camera with temporal noise reduction. This camera is designed to enhance the quality of video calls and recordings by reducing background noise and improving voice clarity.

While the camera specifications are respectable, it’s crucial to remember that the quality of video calls and recordings also depends on various other factors, such as lighting conditions, internet connection speed, and the quality of the software used for video conferencing.

Processor

The HP Envy x360 14 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor, a mid-range chip that offers a balance of power and efficiency. With up to 4.3 GHz boost clock speed, 12 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, and 14 threads, the processor is capable of handling a wide range of tasks, from basic productivity work to moderate multitasking. The laptop ships with the latest Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language operating system and a pre-installed Microsoft Office.

The Envy x360 14 is equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5-6400 MHz RAM, which should provide ample memory for multitasking and running multiple applications simultaneously. For internal storage, there is 512GB of ROM. The integrated Intel Arc graphics on the Core Ultra 5 125U are less powerful compared to the Arc integrated GPU found in the Core Ultra 7 155H, but should still be sufficient for basic graphics-related tasks and light gaming.

In terms of real-world performance, the Envy x360 14 handles day-to-day tasks such as web browsing, document editing, and media consumption with ease. The laptop remains quiet and cool during these tasks, with the fans rarely spinning up. However, more demanding workloads may push the hardware to its limits and result in increased fan noise and potential throttling.

When put through its paces, the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor in the Envy x360 14 achieved a single-core score of 1865 and a multi-core score of 8493 in our tests. Additionally, the integrated Intel Arc graphics attained a GPU score of 16157, indicating its ability to handle moderately intensive tasks with relative ease.

However, it’s important to note that while the Core Ultra 5 125U is a capable processor, it may struggle with more demanding workloads, such as rigourous video editing, 3D rendering, or gaming. For those workloads, a more powerful processor may be necessary.

Battery

One of the standout features of the Envy x360 14 is its impressive battery life. With a 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion battery and support for fast battery charge, the laptop promises up to 9 hours of battery life. The low power consumption of the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor contributes to the laptop’s impressive battery life. Even under stress, the CPU package power hovers around 15W in performance mode, resulting in efficient power usage.

This long battery life is a significant advantage for those who need to work or study on the go, as it allows the laptop to last a full workday without needing to be tethered to a power source.

Verdict

The HP Envy x360 14 strikes a good balance between performance, portability, and affordability. One of the standout features of the device is its impressive battery life. The laptop offers a well-rounded package that should meet the needs of most users. Its strengths, such as the vibrant OLED touchscreen, efficient processor, and versatile form factor, make it a deserving option in the competitive 2-in-1 laptop market.

However, it’s important to note that the Envy x360 14 is not without its limitations. The audio quality, while decent, may not impress audiophiles or those seeking an immersive multimedia experience. Additionally, the integrated graphics may not be sufficient for demanding tasks such as intensive video editing or gaming.