April 03, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

HP has long been known for producing solid, reliable laptops and computers for everyday home and office use. However, in recent years, they have made a big push into the gaming laptop market with their Omen line of portable gaming rigs. Latest is the launch of HP Omen Transcend 14 which packs a composition of a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, AI capabilities and a 2.8K OLED display catering to both gamers and content creators.

Design

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is a sleek and understated gaming laptop that doesn’t scream “gamer” at first glance. Its clean, simple design features just the word “OMEN” on the lid, with no glowing logo or overt gaming aesthetics. However, once you open the laptop, the LED-backlit keyboard with four zones of customizable lighting gives it an unmistakable gaming vibe when desired.

Despite its compact size, the Omen Transcend 14 feels sturdy and well-built. The all-metal construction is free from any creaky plastic, and the laptop has a solid hinge and a weight that’s only slightly heavier than the average ultraportable. The cooling system is also well-designed, with air vents at the back of the machine, keeping your mousing hand cool.

In terms of ports and connectivity, the laptop includes an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (with power delivery and DisplayPort modes), and a Thunderbolt 4 connection (also used for charging).

Overall, the HP Omen Transcend 14 is a well-designed and well-built gaming laptop that strikes a nice balance between power and portability, with a sleek, understated look that can blend in or stand out as desired.

Keyboard & Touchpad

The keyboard on the Omen Transcend 14 delivers a competent typing experience well-suited for extended work sessions. While it may not be the absolute best in its class, it certainly gets the job done admirably. The generous key travel allows for comfortable and fluid typing. The layout is sensible and the keys have just the right amount of tactile feedback.

Where the keyboard really shines is in its RGB lighting implementation. HP has used transparent keycap edges that allow the RGB lighting to shine through brilliantly when illuminated, creating an eye-catching lighting effect.

As for the trackpad, it is generously sized and offers ample surface area. However, it does not appear to be a glass trackpad, which results in a slightly rougher texture when gliding your fingers across. Nonetheless, the trackpad performs well enough and is on par with standard Windows laptop trackpads in this price range.

Webcam

The laptop is equipped with an HP TrueVision 1080p FHD IR camera, ensuring decent video quality during video calls and streaming sessions. While not exceptional, this webcam is serviceable and gets the job done for most use cases. It benefits from temporal noise reduction technology, which helps minimize graininess and artefacts in low-light conditions. Additionally, the integrated dual-array digital microphones provide good audio capture, picking up your voice clearly while reducing background noise. For attending virtual meetings, recording basic content, or casual gameplay streaming, this camera and microphone setup is adequate and provides a satisfactory audio-visual experience.

Display

The Omen Transcend comes with a 14-inch OLED display that is tailored for an immersive gaming experience. With a 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution, variable refresh rate from 48Hz to 120Hz, and a fast 0.2ms response time, this panel delivers stunningly sharp visuals and buttery-smooth motion handling. The 16:10 aspect ratio provides extra vertical real estate, making games feel more expansive and immersive. HDR support with up to 500 nits of brightness further amplifies the visual impact, allowing you to experience vivid highlights, deep shadows, and a wide range of vibrant colours that bring every scene to life.

Performance

The Omen Transcend 14 is equipped with Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155H processor from the latest Meteor Lake lineup. Combined with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, this configuration ensures snappy performance for productivity tasks and multitasking. The laptop can handle demanding workloads like video editing and data processing without significant slowdowns.

While not a top-tier gaming machine, the inclusion of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU allows the Transcend 14 to run most modern games reasonably well at high settings. This discrete GPU strikes a balance between gaming performance and portability within the slim form factor.

At its price point, the Omen Transcend 14 offers a capable all-around package suitable for users who need a balance of productivity performance and reasonable gaming capabilities in a compact chassis. The specifications are solid for the cost, making it a viable option for those with mixed usage scenarios.

That said, it isn’t without trade-offs. The slim design may limit thermal headroom, potentially causing performance throttling under sustained heavy workloads. But for its intended market, the Transcend 14 delivers a fair level of performance within its positioning and price bracket.

Operating System

The Omen Transcend 14 ships with Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language edition out of the box. Additionally, it comes preloaded with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021.

Audio

The Omen Transcend 14 features a dual speaker setup tuned by HyperX. Whether you’re gaming, watching movies, or listening to music, the dual speaker system provides an engaging and detailed audio output that enhances the overall multimedia experience. The HyperX tuning also optimizes the audio profile for gaming, allowing you to pick up on subtle audio cues that can give you an edge in competitive titles. However, it’s worth noting that while the audio quality is excellent, the speakers may not get extremely loud, which could be a consideration for those looking for powerful volume output.

Battery

Powering the Omen Transcend 14 is a 6-cell, 71Wh battery that supports fast charging. In terms of battery life, this laptop can comfortably last 8-9 hours on a single charge with regular productivity usage like web browsing, document editing, and video streaming. However, when it comes to more intensive tasks like gaming, you’ll want to keep the charger handy as the battery will drain faster.

The fast charging support does help top up the battery quickly during breaks, but for extended gaming sessions, it’s best to use the laptop while plugged in, to ensure consistent performance without worrying about battery drain.

Verdict

The new HP Omen Transcend 14 emerges as a great portable gaming companion that adeptly balances power and portability at a starting price of ₹1,75,000. Its sleek, understated design belies the potent hardware under the hood, combining Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors with capable NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics.

While it may not deliver ultimate gaming performance, the Transcend 14 strikes a nice middle ground, offering a highly capable machine that can double as a work laptop during the day and gaming rig in the evenings or on the go. For those seeking a well-rounded device that can game without compromising on portability, the Omen Transcend 14 makes a strong case as an excellent all-in-one solution.