GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

India’s PC market grows 2.6% in Q1 2024, HP leads with over 30% market share

The desktop and workstation categories grew by 10.1% yoy and 2.7% yoy

Published - May 16, 2024 04:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
HP Omen Transcend

HP Omen Transcend | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian personal computer (PC) market shipped 3.07 million units in Q1 2024, up 2.6% year-over-year (yoy), noted International Data Corporation (IDC). It includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations.

The desktop and workstation categories grew by 10.1% yoy and 2.7% yoy, respectively, and notebooks declined by 1.7% yoy. However, premium notebooks (>$1,000) grew by a healthy 21% yoy.

In Q1 2024, the consumer segment grew by 4.4% yoy due to low volumes in Q1 2023 and some demand coming from e-tail channels. The commercial segment grew by 1.3% yoy on the back of 56.9% yoy growth in the government segment despite a decline in enterprise orders.

Brand wise, HP led the market with a share of 30.1% in Q1 2024 as it topped the charts in both commercial and consumer segments with shares of 32.4% and 26.9% respectively.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

HP lead in both desktop and notebook categories with 28.9% and 30.4% shares respectively. However, its shipments declined by 8.8% yoy due to reduced enterprise orders and consumer shipment delays.

Dell came second with a share of 17.5%. In commercial and consumer segments, it achieved a growth of 32.1% yoy and 20.7% yoy respectively. Dell had one of its best quarters in the commercial desktop category shipping 155,000 units, up 54% yoy, helped by government orders.

Acer was third with a share of 15.4%. It did well in the commercial segment in both desktop and notebook categories, growing by 19.9% yoy and 32.0% yoy, respectively. Its consumer segment grew by 51.7% yoy, driven by good momentum in e-tail channels.

Lenovo stood fourth with a share of 15.1% and a decline of 1.3% yoy. While it was second behind HP in the consumer segment with a share of 13.5%, it stood fourth in the commercial segment with a share of 16.3%. The vendor struggled in the government segment but fared well in the SMB segment, second behind HP with a share of 22%, growing by 9.4% yoy.

Asus got fifth position with a 5.9% share and a yoy decline of 8.3%. It stood second in the consumer notebook category ahead of Lenovo, with a share of 16.5%.

“The consumer segment had a third consecutive quarter of yoy growth. However, the demand softened from the high double-digit growth in the previous two quarters to under 5% growth. Vendors focused on clearing inventory, while a few vendors faced shipment delays leading to lower than expected sell-in,” said Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India & South Asia.

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.