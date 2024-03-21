  • Dimensions:‎ 18.6cm [depth] x 33.8cm [width] x 48cm [height]
  • Weight: 4.8 kilograms
  • Filters: 4 stages consisting of pre filter, high grade H13 HEPA filter, silver ION anti-H1N1 layer, and activated carbon filter
  • Coverage: up to 465 square feet
  • Filter life: up to 3,000 hours or 1 year