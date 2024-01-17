GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India records highest average annual air pollution indoor: Dyson

Delhi topped the list of PM2.5 levels with the highest indoor annual average PM2.5 levels of 69.29, followed by Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Busan

January 17, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dyson Big+Quiet air purifier

Dyson Big+Quiet air purifier | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

India recorded the highest average annual PM2.5 levels (55.18 of indoor average PM2.5 (μg/m³), followed by China, Turkey, UAE and South Korea, revealed Dyson’s first Global Connected Air Quality Data on Wednesday.

Moreover, Delhi topped the list of PM2.5 levels with the highest indoor annual average PM2.5 levels of 69.29, followed by Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Busan.

PM2.5 refers to particles as small as 2.5 microns in diameter, invisible to naked eye. Their sources include combustion, pet dander, ash and dust.

In terms of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), India ranked 7th. VOCs are gas pollutants including Benzene and Formaldehyde which can be emitted from activities like cleaning or gas cooking as well as from products including deodorants and body sprays, candles, furniture and furnishings.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Winter was the most polluted season in all geographies, but India also experienced higher indoor pollution levels during dry and wet seasons, the data from MyDyson app says.

According to the report, the air inside homes during winter was found to be 15% worse than outside. Across India, the indoor air gets 41% dirtier during winters, and in Delhi, it’s even worse at 48%. In India, the most polluted time inside was between 7 am and mid-day.

“The data we capture isn’t just an engineering tool – on an individual basis, this data is shared back through the MyDyson app in real-time and via monthly reports, to help our Owners improve their air quality understanding,” said Matt Jennings, Engineering Director for Environmental Care at Dyson.

The total global sample size is 2.5 million connected Dyson air purifiers and for India is 37,013. The indoor air quality study is based on the location of Dyson Purifiers in homes.

