Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro unveil tonight. Expected features

Being a Google’s own device, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be the first phones to get Android 14 out-of-the-box. They are going to be IP68 rated as well for water resistivity

October 04, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google Pixel 7a. Used for representation only.

Google Pixel 7a. Used for representation only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Google is going to unveil Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro tonight expanding its hardware ecosystem to compete with Apple’s new iPhones and Samsung’s S series into the premium segment. Google Pixel series 8 is expected to arrive in India on October 5 for pre-orders.

Google Pixel series is likely to maintain the same design elements which were present in series 7 devices. It is expected to see a generation change in processor, from Tensor G2 to Tensor G3, in Pixel 8 series. Google is likely to use an upgraded version of Titan M2 chip as well.

Pixel 8 is expected to get 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and Pixel 8 Pro might see a combination of 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal space.

Being a Google’s own device, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be the first phones to get Android 14 out-of-the-box. They are going to be IP68 rated as well for water resistivity.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google Pixel 8 may use a 6.2 inch FHD+ OLED display having a refresh rate between 60 to 120Hz whereas the Pixel 8 Pro could get a 6.7 inch LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz.

To power the phones, Google is believed to ship a 4,500mAh battery in Pixel 8 and the Pro is likely to get a 5,000mAh cell. Adapter will not be included in the box.

As Pixel phones are known for their photography, Google Pixel 8 would be using a 50MP main and a 12MP ultrawide lens while the Pixel 8 Pro might see a 50MP main sensor along with a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP telephoto camera. Selfie lens is expected to remain unchanged at 10.5MP for both variants.

Google Pixel 8 is likely to get a priced at around ₹59K, and the Pixel 8 Pro may cost over ₹74K in India.

