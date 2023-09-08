HamberMenu
Google teases Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro phones in mini video

Google revealed some build details of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in a 23-second-long video clip

September 08, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google did not reveal the smartphones’ screens [File]

Google did not reveal the smartphones’ screens [File] | Photo Credit: Screengrab from Google’s video on YouTube

Google on Thursday revealed more about its upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in a YouTube teaser video. The 23-second-long clip covers close-up details of the smartphone’s rear camera as well as the phones’ back body build.

The larger phone, the Pixel 8 Pro, has a warm white back casing with a metallic camera bar and body frame while the smaller Pixel 8 comes with a light pink casing with a metallic camera bar and frame in the same colour. Both phones sport Google’s distinct ‘G’ logo on their bodies.

ALSO READ
Google Pixel 7a Review | Bridges gap while leapfrogging the past 

The video did not reveal the smartphones’ screen details, but noted that pre-orders would be available from October 4. The day also marks Google’s launch event, when most of the technical details will be revealed.

Google India’s official X account posted that pre-orders for the phones in India would start on October 5, exclusively on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. In the past, Google sidelined India when it came to smartphone and tablet releases, or sold its products in the country through third parties.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Pixel 8’s screen size will be brought down to 6.17 inches, even though past models had 6.3-inch screens, news site Android Authority reported in June. The Pro model could be around 6.7 inches. The outlet also predicted round edges for the smartphones, which appeared to be the case when viewing Google’s video teaser.

In a blog post this week about Google’s 25th birthday, CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google Pixel “puts the best of our latest technology — machine learning-powered cameras, speech recognition, transcription capabilities, tensor chips and more — directly into people’s hands.”

