Apple iPhone 15 series faces unavailability issue

September 28, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

The Apple iPhone 15 series is facing unavailability issues offline, online and as well as at Apple’s stores. People familiar with the matter say that Apple is facing supply constraints, especially with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Smartphone market analysts believe that since the Apple iPhone 15 Pro series uses a titanium frame, the sourcing of it could be an issue, which may in turn be causing the absence of these models from stores and online portals.

“The supply chain is not yet in full control of Apple,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder of Techarc.

The Apple iPhone 15 series went on sale on September 22 in India but most of the models are not available either on the Apple Store, Amazon, or Flipkart. There is a waiting period of up to a couple weeks for the base variants, and the Pro models are unavailable for up to four weeks.

“The iPhone 15 was the highest searched product last week and we have seen a 2x growth in demand as compared to last year,” an Amazon India spokesperson said.

Agreeing with Amazon, Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint, added that the new iPhone 15 series demand is going to be even higher. “Apple is well prepared to match the demand and stock channels positively for the base models,” he said.

But flagship Pro models, especially Pro Max, and some colours in the base iPhone 15 series will face shortages initially through Diwali.

“The Pro series is likely to see a delay of 4-6 weeks,” Mr. Pathak added.

Mr. Kawoosa said that Apple was expecting more interest in the 15 base models than in the 15 Pro series.

“iPhone 15 had a lot of improvements on the iPhone 14 so they might have been considering that people would mostly buy Phone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus and lesser Pro (models). That could have caused lesser availability of Pro models,” he added.

Flipkart and Croma declined to comment on the issue.