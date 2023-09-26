Google set to end support for Gmail’s basic HTML view in 2024

September 26, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

Google will end support for Gmail’s basic HTML view starting January 2024, requiring users to use modern browsers to continue using the service.

“You can display Gmail on your browser in basic HTML view until January 2024. After this date, Gmail automatically changes to Standard view,” the company shared in a blog post.

The Basic HTML view is a lighter version of Gmail that does not support chat, spell check, keyboard shortcuts, and calendar features. The basic HTML view was designed for people using older hardware with limited memory and internet bandwidth, or browsers that do not support current HTML features.

While Gmail’s basic view lacked features, it was quick to load and could be accessed using older hardware with poor or low network coverage.

The removal of Gmail’s basic HTML view comes as the company has announced the discontinuation of other features like the Pixel Pass phone upgrade program, Google Currents and Nest Secure.