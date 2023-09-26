HamberMenu
Google set to end support for Gmail’s basic HTML view in 2024

Google will retire Gmail’s basic HTML view that was predominantly used on older hardware and in areas with low network coverage in January 2024  

September 26, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Basic HTML view is a lighter version of Gmail that does not support chat, spell check, keyboard shortcuts, and calendar features.

The Basic HTML view is a lighter version of Gmail that does not support chat, spell check, keyboard shortcuts, and calendar features. | Photo Credit: AP

Google will end support for Gmail’s basic HTML view starting January 2024, requiring users to use modern browsers to continue using the service.

“You can display Gmail on your browser in basic HTML view until January 2024. After this date, Gmail automatically changes to Standard view,” the company shared in a blog post.

The Basic HTML view is a lighter version of Gmail that does not support chat, spell check, keyboard shortcuts, and calendar features. The basic HTML view was designed for people using older hardware with limited memory and internet bandwidth, or browsers that do not support current HTML features.

ALSO READ
Google changes Play Store rules; adds data deletion requirement for apps

While Gmail’s basic view lacked features, it was quick to load and could be accessed using older hardware with poor or low network coverage.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The removal of Gmail’s basic HTML view comes as the company has announced the discontinuation of other features like the Pixel Pass phone upgrade program, Google Currents and Nest Secure.

