Google launches Pixel 8a with Gemini Nano and Tensor G3 in India

Google has promised 7 years of OS and security updates for Pixel 8a

May 07, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google launches Pixel 8a with Gemini Nano and Tensor G3 in India

Google launches Pixel 8a with Gemini Nano and Tensor G3 in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Extending its Pixel line up, Google on Tuesday launched Pixel 8a in India. The affordable version of previously unveiled Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 8a targets premium segment buyers.

Google Pixel 8a is going to feature Gemini Nano in-built that brings AI features like circle to search, best take, audio magic eraser and magic editor.

Google has promised 7 years of OS and security updates for Pixel 8a.

Taking cue from the costlier predecessors, Pixel 8a brings a 6.1 inch Actua display with 20:9 aspect ratio, upto 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Pixel 8a uses the same Tensor G3 processor found in Pixel 8 and 8 Pro with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and upto 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The Titan M2 co-processor for security also exits in it. It runs on Android 14 out of the box.

Google has used a 4,492mAh battery in Pixel 8a that supports fast and wireless charging. Charger is not included in the box.

In camera, Pixel 8a rides on a 64MP main lens accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide sensor. The front camera is of 13MP.

In India, Google Pixel 8a will start at ₹52,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹59,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. It will be available in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain shades. Like always, Pixel 8a will sell on Flipkart starting May 14.

