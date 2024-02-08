February 08, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Google has announced today that it will be rebranding its AI chatbot Bard as Gemini, the underlying large language model while also releasing the advanced tier Ultra. The updated Bard will now be called Gemini Advanced. The company is also launching a new Gemini app on Android and on the Google app on iOS where users can access Gemini Advanced.

In a blog released by a spokesperson, Google explained, “Gemini is evolving to be more than just the models. It supports an entire ecosystem — from the products that billions of people use every day, to the APIs and platforms helping developers and businesses innovate.” And considering the Bard chatbot has become the primary way for people to interact with the AI models, Bard will now be known as Gemini.

Earlier in December, when Google had released the older versions of Gemini, called Pro and Nano, the largest and most capable model was called Gemini Ultra. The AI model was supposed to power the updated chatbot to be called Bard Advanced.

Google has said that the Ultra 1.0 model that Gemini Advanced is based on is their biggest and most powerful state-of-the-art AI model making it far more adept at complex tasks. Google has claimed that users can now have longer, more detailed conversations which Gemini Advanced has more context to understand better while also excelling at advanced coding etc.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

People can start using Gemini Advanced by subscribing to the new Google One AI Premium Plan for $19.99/month, starting with a two-month trial at no cost. Users will have access to added multimodal features, more interactive coding capabilities, deeper analysis tools and more.

Gemini Advanced is available in more than 150 countries and territories in English which will expand eventually to other languages.

Google also plans to integrate Gemini models into other products like Workspace and Google Cloud. AI Premium subscribers will soon be able to use Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets and more.

Android users can download the Gemini app or opt in through Google Assistant. Many Google Assistant voice features will be available through the Gemini app like setting timers, making calls and controlling your smart home devices and more will be supported in the future.

Gemini is rolling out on Android and iOS phones in the U.S. in English starting today, and will be fully available in the coming weeks. From next week, users will be able to access it in more locations in English, and in Japanese and Korean.