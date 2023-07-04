Garmin launches new adventure smartwatches with solar charging in India.

July 04, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Garmin on Tuesday launched Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro series smartwatches in India, targeted towards adventure enthusiasts and athletes. The new smartwatch features built-in LED flashlight, AMOLED display and solar charging capabilities.

The Fenix 7 Pro series comes with a built-in LED flashlight and solar charging lens and offers up to 37 days battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging. On expedition mode, it can go up to 139 days.

Meanwhile, the Epix Pro series now comes in three sizes; 42mm, 47mm and 51mm, with AMOLED display and battery life up to 31 days on the 51mm variant.

The Fenix 7 Pro series has a fibre-reinforced polymer case with a steel bezel, and the Epix Pro series is made with Sapphire and Titanium. The watches offer military-grade thermal, shock, and water resistance.

Both smartwatch series come with preloaded activities like hiking, mountain biking, strength training, soccer, basketball, or racquet sports. They also offer activities such as white-water rafting, motocross, and overlanding.

The Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro series offer advanced training features like hill score, endurance score, VO2 max, training load, and training status. The new series offers advanced health and wellness monitoring features, including wrist-based Pulse Ox sensors, Body Battery energy monitoring, and advanced sleep tracking.

These smartwatches also provide personalized training plans, real-time stamina insights, wrist-based running power, and pace guidance.

The new Garmin series supports multiple satellite positioning systems and multi-band GPS for positioning and navigation.

They come preloaded with TopoActive maps, Trendline popularity routing, and course creation functionalities enable users to explore new routes and stay on track during their outdoor activities.

The Fenix 7 Pro series price begins at ₹1,00,990 whereas the Epix Pro series starts at ₹1,11,990. Both the range is available across Amazon and Garmin brand stores.