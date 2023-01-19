HamberMenu
Garmin launches Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar with 70 days battery life

The Garmin Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar smartwatches come with thermal and shock resistance and up to 70 days battery life in India

January 19, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Garmin launched the Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar smartwatches in India

Garmin launched the Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar smartwatches in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Garmin on Thursday expanded its Instinct smartwatch series in India by launching Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar. The highlight of the launch, Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar claims to offer 70 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache.)

The GPS-enabled smartwatches is thermal and shock resistant, and has a water rating of 10 ATM (100 meters).

Both the smartwatches feature monitoring and recording of key health metrics such as Sleep Score, Advanced Sleep Matrix, Body Battery, stress, and heart rate. Apart from these, Instinct Crossover series also offer VO2 Max, Pulse Ox2, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, HRV Status, and Recovery Time features.

The Swiss-based smart wearable maker has used new Super-Lumi Nova coated analog hands and chapter ring in the Crossover series. Garmin Instinct Crossover in Black colour, and Instinct Crossover Solar in Graphite shade will be available at ₹55,990 and ₹61,990, respectively, starting from January 20 across online and offline stores.

“With people getting more inclined towards active and healthy lifestyle, we are excited to expand our Instinct series in India. Garmin brings a hybrid GPS multisport smartwatch in India that redefines the modern adventure smartwatch, as the pandemic dread subsides and people in India start stepping out for outdoor tracking, travelling, and driving. Instinct Crossover is specifically designed for those who prefer the look of a rugged traditional watch but also love to have the latest technology on their wrist,” said Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India.

