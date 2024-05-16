GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G0VO launches Dolby Atmos supported affordable soundbars

The new soundbars have universal HDMI, Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, and USB compatibility options

Updated - May 16, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 05:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
G0VO launches Dolby Atmos supported affordable soundbars

G0VO launches Dolby Atmos supported affordable soundbars | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

G0VO, an audio startup, on Thursday launched G0VO Go Surround 975 and 940 soundbars with Dolby Atmos. According to the brand, these soundbars are manufactured at Channelplay’s facility in Gurugram.

With Dolby, G0VO is also going to bring Go Surround 980 and 965 soundbars with 525 Watt output and 5.1 surround sound soundbar with wired subwoofer.

It will also launch Go Surround 880 and 870 soundbars with 240 Watt output on 2.1 channel, and Go Surround 860 and 800 soundbars with 180 Watt on 2.1 channel.

The new G0VO soundbars feature DSP signal processing and a 2.1.2 channel configuration with a claimed output of 400 Watt.



The new soundbars have universal HDMI, Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, and USB compatibility options. Moreover, they offer personalisation profiles for consumers with three equaliser modes tailored for music, movies, and news.

The G0VO Go Surround 975 and 940 soundbars have been priced at ₹12,999. They sell on Amazon, and soon available on Flipkart, as well as at retailer stores like Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales.

“Through our collaboration with Dolby and Channelplay, our goal is to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of our valued customers by providing them with affordable soundbars that are a blend of advanced design and exceptional performance,” said Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO, G0VO India.

