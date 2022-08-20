The new Dyson V15 Detect comes with several upgrades like more suction power, better dust particle detection, and multiple cleaner heads

The new Dyson V15 Detect comes with several upgrades like more suction power, better dust particle detection, and multiple cleaner heads

Home appliances and the technology concerning them have evolved quite significantly over time. Dyson, which is dedicated to home appliance products, has come up with its most advanced cordless vacuum cleaner yet, called Dyson V15 Detect. The new V15 Detect comes with several upgrades like more suction power, better dust particle detection, multiple cleaner heads, and others. Let’s have a look at the new Dyson V15 Detect.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Design

The new Dyson V15 Detect comes under the premium range of vacuum cleaners. It looks very similar to the previously launched Dyson V12 in terms of design. The vacuum cleaner comes with a gun-style look and a display at the back which shows real-time performance data and battery life. We can choose various modes of cleaning like Eco, Med, and Boost by clicking the button on the display. Similar to the V12, the new V15 Detect comes with a Piezo sensor which provides information about the size of dust particles present. The LCD screen display shows the dust particles in micron sizes.

The weight of the vacuum cleaner is 2.74 kg which makes it easy to operate on any surface, but one can’t use it extensively in a single go. The battery, which comes with the cleaner, is detachable. The bin upfront can be removed for cleaning after using the device. The cleaner comes with a HEPA filter which is found below the LCD screen and it is detachable as well. If dirty, the filter can be cleaned by washing it with water but needs to be completely dry before putting it back in the vacuum cleaner.

The new Dyson V15 is fitted with a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which hits speeds as fast as 125,000rpm to suck in both microscopic dust and large debris. It also has Root Cyclone technology, generating a powerful suction force to capture minute dust particles too. The multi-stage filtration system traps microscopic dust particles and antigens, expelling clean air while doing so.

Dyson V15 Detect: Deep cleaning with ease of usage | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cleaner Heads

The new Dyson V15 Detect comes with diverse cleaner heads like the anti-tangle cleaner, laser slim fluffy cleaner, digital Motorbar cleaner, and hair screw. The anti-tangle cleaner serves a similar purpose to that of the hair screw tool, but due to its bigger size, it covers more area. It also has Dyson’s Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) technology, which automatically changes the motor’s speed between carpets and hard floors by monitoring the brush bar resistance 360 times per second.

The laser slim fluffy cleaner is designed to clean hard floors, since the soft nylon and anti-static fibre filaments comfortably remove dust from hard floors. The hair screw tool, as its name suggests, picks up the hair from the surface. If you have a furry pet then this cleaner greatly helps in catching animal hair. The digital Motorbar cleaner is capable of sucking up dust and hair from all floors. Meanwhile, the de-tangling comb automatically clears hair from the brush bar as well.

There are other tools which come with the new Dyson V15 Detect, which are a mini soft dusting brush, stubborn dust brush, crevice tool, and a combination tool. Also, the fibre and the fluffy brush on the cleaners can be washed.

Motor and Battery

The new Dyson V15 Detect comes with a 240AW motor. The modes which you choose define how long the power will last, which is on average around 50 minutes to 1 hour in Eco and Auto modes. The Boost mode drains the battery, making it last around 20-25 minutes. The battery takes almost 5 hours to get fully charged, which is very common with cordless vacuum cleaners.

Performance

The Dyson V15 Detect does its work brilliantly. The laser-guided brush has been its highlight as it guides, detects, and removes the unseen particles from the most remote corners. We have tried the V15 Detect on carpets as well as rugs, and the performance has been great. The anti-tangle feature works well for Indian houses with so many small objects.

The set-up, usability, and cleaning of the V15 Detect itself is a cakewalk. You don’t need any expertise to use it or clean it after usage. The cordless feature makes it possible to deep clean otherwise unreachable areas. The controlled sound of the cleaner doesn’t really bother your neighbours or even other family members who might be working from home.

Conclusion

The new Dyson V15 Detect is a power-driven vacuum cleaner with a great suction ability. It has the capability to clean dust particles very effectively thanks to its various heads, especially the laser-guided one and the anti-tangle head, designed for specific surfaces and corners. The convenient features make it an attractive buy with the festivities coming up. The 5 hour charging time is something which the company could have reduced. The battery life is not bad, but could also use some improvement.

Overall, the Dyson V15 Detect justifies its price tag (₹62,900) with superior performance, portability, and ease of usage.