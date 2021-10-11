Dyson Omni-glide review: When clean design does the dirty work for you

The ergonomically-designed Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner is ideal for those wanting a spick-and-span clean hard floor, without breaking the bank or the back

Dusting can be a tricky and tiresome task of home cleaning; the process kicking up a fair amount of dust and feeling even dirtier than before you started. That said, an efficient vacuum cleaner with the right suction power and ease of motion can eliminate the complaints that come with the cleaning while also proving to be a light workout.

So when the UK-made Dyson launched the Omni-glide just as the 2021 lockdowns lifted, I was keen to try out what made the brand’s home gadgets so desirable; it surely could not be just the sleek design or the brand name itself.

Functional design

Unlike its big brother, the V11, the Omni-glide is designed in an in-line format, so the machine can lie flat and clean in tight spaces, and be stored and charged without taking up too much space – a wise design choice. The handle is very light, which gave me plenty of control and less resistance when operating it in difficult spaces. Assembling the machine is easy, with coloured marks to help you align the various fittings that snap into place with a satisfying click.

The Omni-glide keeps it simple with just two buttons: the power button and a max suction button, the latter increasing the suction for debris that is a little more stubborn, such as spices, glitter or other coloured powders that tend to stick to hard floors. At the centre of the machine is a small transparent dustbin with a clear demarcation of how much dust and dirt can fit inside. In the box, there are four attachments for different cleaning scenarios: ceiling corners, walls, tight spaces and even delicate items you do not want to apply too much pressure to.

The two-button controls for the Dyson Omni-glide with the handle inside which is the rechargeable battery | Photo Credit: Divya Kala Bhavani

The Omni-glide used Dyson’s Fluffy cleaner head that has been engineered to glide omni-directionally thanks to four small wheels. So I could stay positioned in one place and just moved the cleaner around furniture without too much manoeuvring of myself.

The bright red and purple rollers in the Fluffy cleaner spin in opposite directions to neatly pick up debris without pushing the debris away which some cleaners do, proving soft rollers do a decent job on hard floor pick-ups. The fluffy nature of the rollers help you pick up larger pieces of debris – be it a piece of cracker or a chunk of dirt – without losing grip on the floor itself.

The design of the Omni-glide’s Fluffy head is great for hard-to-reach places that normal vacuum cleaners often strain to or cannot reach. It also comes with a variety of switchable fittings that work into narrow spaces such as those between the headboard and the wall, behind the fridge, above wall-mounted air conditioners and underneath the oven. The brush-head was helpful on small curios on shelves and even on computer keyboards inside which a lot of dust tends to get stuck. It was satisfying to know I did not have to overcompensate for the machine to do its job in cleaning.

The various replaceable heads for the Dyson Omni-glide | Photo Credit: Divya Kala Bhavani

That said, the machine is not too noisy either like other vacuums that emit a rather disruptively loud noise. When I was on a call in one room and the Omni-glide was operated in the room next to it, I could not hear much.

A few cons

While some may find the dustbin too small and annoying to empty out frequently, it felt right for Omni-glide’s design. Dyson claims it is a contactless ‘empty out’ experience, but there were times I had to force the dustbin empty. This was not too much of an annoyance, though. I found that living in a 5,000 square-foot apartment of two floors that used the Omni-glide daily, I had to empty it every other day, given we had a fair amount of dust flying in due to nearby construction.

I was not too happy with the battery power of the Omni-glide; while it is rechargeable, the battery would last maybe 25 minutes after continuous use at most, often disrupting my cleaning routine. I could use the max setting for less than five minutes, which was not too impressive either. While I understand the compromise Dyson had to make to keep the Omni-glide’s weight light thus opting for a smaller battery, I do wish the machine came with a plug-in option for longer cleaning.

Another downside is how vacuumed hair would get caught in the wheels and axels of the Fluffy head cleaner. This is unavoidable given I had to manually pull out hair every day or so by de-assembling the head.

However, those are small annoyances in the larger scheme of things. I enjoyed what Dyson’s Omni-glide has to offer to my home cleaning routine: minimal fuss and maximum control – much needed as work-from-home continues.

At the moment, the Omni-glide is on sale via the official Dyson website for ₹19,990 from its original price of ₹40,900, just in time for the festive season; you may find this to be a good gift for an elderly relative or someone moving into their first home.