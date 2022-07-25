Dyson launches cordless vacuum cleaners with laser dust detection

It can detect hidden dust particles as small as 10 microns, the company claims

Dyson on Monday launched its new cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V15 Detect. It can detect hidden dust particles as small as 10 microns and is equipped with an acoustic piezo sensor to enable scientific proof of what’s been sucked up, the company claims.

The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum can give up to 60 minutes of suction on a single charge. The V15 has a five-stage filtration system which captures up to 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, Dyson claims.

This latest vacuum uses a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which generates up to 240 air watts of suction, Dyson says.

“Our latest vacuums use adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5 degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor,” said James Dyson, engineer and founder.

The Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum comes with 1.5 times more suction and 54% more bin capacity than the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Total Clean, the company said. It has a LCD screen to display the size and number of particles sucked up.

An acoustic piezo sensor has been integrated into the vacuum. Carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head pick up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second. The dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet with the tiny vibrations being converted to electrical signals. The dust size and quantity are shown on the in-built LCD screen, so the user can see how much dust the vacuum has removed, as well as the different sizes of particles.

The Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum has been priced at ₹62,900, available at Dyson demo stores, and via the company’s website starting July 25.