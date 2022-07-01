Voice-control emerges as an essential factor driving smart home adoption

Thanks to voice-enabled smart devices, the concept of smart homes has gone up significantly, found research firm, Techarc

The concept of a smart home has gone up significantly in India thanks to voice-enabled smart devices, points out a recent survey done by the research firm, Techarc, in association with Amazon India. According to the report, almost 92% of users say that voice control has made it convenient for them to set up a smart home.

Smart TVs (73%) and smart speakers (45%) are the top two devices in a typical smart home configuration. However, the adoption of other devices that add to the convenience, and productivity has also started to pick up. These include washing machines, vacuum cleaners, security solutions, and refrigerators.

Smart home adoption in India is moving towards the mainstream with more homes coming into the purview. More than 90% have purchased their first smart home device in the last two years. While most of the high-value devices like TVs are purchased offline, a majority of smart home appliances are purchased on online/ e-commerce websites.

Users across metro and non-metro cities rank ‘to try new technology as a primary reason for the adoption of smart home devices. Smart speakers, smart TVs, and smart lights are purchased more ‘to try new technology; smart AC and washing machines because of their ‘energy-efficiency’; smart cameras and IR blasters for their ‘connectivity/ automation’; and smart ovens, smart vacuums, and smart air purifier because they ‘came across a good deal or discount.’

Many users install smart home devices for convenience, comfort, and safety. Voice assistants enable all family members to engage with smart devices without any restrictions, the study found.

“Among factors like increase in penetration of fixed broadband and need for automation in homes due to Covid-19 pandemic, the convenience of interacting with home appliances through voice has emerged as an essential factor driving smart home adoption,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, Techarc, highlighting the key inferences of the study.

The study collected inputs from over 1,200 smart home users, residing across metro and non-metro cities. Smart devices can be a speaker, TV, AC, Light/Bulb, fridge, washing machine, oven, vacuum cleaner, water purifier, security (Door Lock, Camera), plug, or an IR Blaster.