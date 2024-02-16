GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asus launches ROG gaming G22 desktop in India

The Asus ROG G22 comes powered by Intel Core i7-14700F processor and the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card

February 16, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Asus launched the ROG G22 gaming desktop powered by Intel Core i7-14700F processor.

Asus launched the ROG G22 gaming desktop powered by Intel Core i7-14700F processor. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Asus launched the ROG G22 gaming desktop powered by Intel Core i7-14700F processor and the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card in India. The desktop comes equipped with 32GB DDR5 RAM, and the all-new custom liquid cooler for the CPU, ensuring silent and efficient cooling even under heavy loads.

Winner of prestigious accolades such as the 2023 Red Dot Product Design and Good Design Award, the G22 features including USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.0a, Wi-Fi 6, and Gigabit LAN.

The desktop comes bundled with a wired keyboard and mouse, and allows users to stream, communicate and record gameplay.

Earlier in January, Asus launched the ROG Phone 8 series smartphone with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with support for 165Hz refresh rate and 2500 nits peak brightness.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Asus ROG G22 gaming desktop is available for purchase online at the ASUS e-shop, Amazon and Flipkart as well as at ASUS Exclusive and ROG Stores at a starting price of ₹2,29,990.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.