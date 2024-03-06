GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk's X escapes most of lawsuit over copyrighted songs

X on Tuesday won the dismissal of most of a lawsuit by 17 music publishers that accused it of infringing copyrights on nearly 1,700 songs.

March 06, 2024 10:26 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

Reuters
Elon Musk’s X escapes most of lawsuit over copyrighted songs.

Elon Musk’s X escapes most of lawsuit over copyrighted songs. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, on Tuesday won the dismissal of most of a lawsuit by 17 music publishers that accused it of infringing copyrights on nearly 1,700 songs by letting people post music online without permission.

U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger in Nashville, Tennessee said the publishers could not pursue a theory of "comprehensive general liability for infringement" against X, which Musk bought for $44 billion in Oct. 2022.

ALSO READ
Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

She dismissed two infringement claims, and dismissed a third claim for "contributory" infringement except for accusations that X did not properly police "verified" users and serial infringers, and failed to act on takedown notices fast enough.

Lawyers for the publishers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Alex Spiro, a lawyer for X, declined to comment.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sony Music, Universal Music and other members of the National Music Publishers' Association trade group had sued X last June, seeking more than $250 million of damages.

They accused X of routinely ignoring and encouraging copyright infringement, giving it a leg up on platforms such as Meta Platforms' Facebook, Google's YouTube and ByteDance's TikTok that properly license music.

The publishers also said the problem had gotten worse since Musk bought Twitter.

But in a 21-page decision, Trauger said X was not liable for direct infringement, reflecting the distinction in federal copyright law between active participants in infringement, and parties such as X that merely provide a platform for it.

She also said X was not liable for "vicarious" infringement, saying it was not responsible to police how posts were drafted or obtain copyright permission in advance.

"X Corp undoubtedly had some power over X/Twitter's users -the way that a company that provides a valued service always has power over the customers who rely on it - but that does not turn customers into even loose equivalents of agents or subordinates," Trauger wrote.

Music publishers represent copyrights for songwriters, not for songs themselves.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.