OpenAI to name new board members in March: Report 

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is planning to appoint several new board members in March, a move that would finally end an impasse which began after board fired CEO Sam Altman

March 01, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Reuters
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is planning to appoint several new board members in March.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is planning to appoint several new board members in March. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is planning to appoint several new board members in March, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The move would finally end an impasse which began after the Microsoft-backed company's former board fired CEO Sam Altman in November.

However, Altman returned just days later, with OpenAI also unveiling a new initial board with former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor as chair.

OpenAI's new board has since on an active search for six members with expertise in fields from technology to safety and policy.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Microsoft would take a non-voting, observer position on OpenAI's board, Altman said in November after taking back the reins of the company.

OpenAI investors were unlikely to get a seat on the non-profit's board either, sources earlier told Reuters.

Apart from Altman, co-founder Greg Brockman, chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo, OpenAI's previous board consisted of entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is scrutinizing internal communications by Altman as part of an investigation into whether the company's investors were misled.

