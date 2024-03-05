GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Twitter execs including ex-CEO Agarwal sue Musk for over $128 m in severance

The executive say Mr. Musk fired them citing gross negligence and willful misconduct, which they deny,

March 05, 2024 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST

Reuters
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Four former top Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agarwal, have sued Elon Musk for over $128 million in severance, the Wall Street Journal reported on March 4.

The other plaintiffs are Ned Segal, Twitter's former chief financial officer; Vijaya Gadde, its former chief legal officer; and Sean Edgett, its former general counsel, according to the report.

The executives, who led the company during a lengthy and at times hostile takeover process in which they sued the billionaire to follow through with the acquisition after Mr. Musk changed his mind, say Mr. Musk fired them citing gross negligence and willful misconduct, which they deny, the WSJ reported.

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

