How to control your new audio and video call privacy settings on X

March 02, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

X (formerly Twitter) said on February 29 it had launched audio and video calls for everyone on the platform, allowing even non-verified, non-paying users to call others without requiring a phone number.

The official @XNews account shared the news.

Platform owner Elon Musk had earlier promised audio and video calls. On Friday, he re-shared a short clip showing how to place a call through the platform he aims to eventually turn into an “everything app” that will handle everything from AI-powered virtual assistance to job hiring.

In order to make audio or video calls, users can navigate to their Direct Messages (DMs) tab and then choose the person they wish to call, to see if they are eligible to place the call. If they are, they can tap the phone icon on the top right corner to decide on an audio or video call. Prior messages may need to have been exchanged before some users can call others for the first time, due to individual permissions.

However, some X users were concerned by an option that kept an enhanced call privacy setting turned off by default. This design pattern increased the chances of revealing one’s IP address to others, possibly exposing their location.