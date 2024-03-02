GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How to control your new audio and video call privacy settings on X

X (formerly Twitter) has introduced audio and video calls for everyone on the platform, but you may want to adjust your privacy settings to prevent unwanted calls

March 02, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
In order to make audio or video calls, users can navigate to their Direct Messages (DMs) tab and then choose the person they wish to call [File]

In order to make audio or video calls, users can navigate to their Direct Messages (DMs) tab and then choose the person they wish to call [File] | Photo Credit: Reuters

X (formerly Twitter) said on February 29 it had launched audio and video calls for everyone on the platform, allowing even non-verified, non-paying users to call others without requiring a phone number.

The official @XNews account shared the news.

Platform owner Elon Musk had earlier promised audio and video calls. On Friday, he re-shared a short clip showing how to place a call through the platform he aims to eventually turn into an “everything app” that will handle everything from AI-powered virtual assistance to job hiring.

In order to make audio or video calls, users can navigate to their Direct Messages (DMs) tab and then choose the person they wish to call, to see if they are eligible to place the call. If they are, they can tap the phone icon on the top right corner to decide on an audio or video call. Prior messages may need to have been exchanged before some users can call others for the first time, due to individual permissions.

ALSO READ
X all but admits defeat on Indian blocking orders

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

However, some X users were concerned by an option that kept an enhanced call privacy setting turned off by default. This design pattern increased the chances of revealing one’s IP address to others, possibly exposing their location.

A screenshot of the settings page for audio and video calls

A screenshot of the settings page for audio and video calls | Photo Credit: X Settings on Android

Here is how to adjust your audio and video call privacy settings on X
Open the X app
Click your profile icon on the top left corner to open the sidebar
Scroll down to tap on ‘Settings & Support’
Select the ‘Settings and Privacy’ option
Once you reach the new page, scroll down to the ‘Privacy and safety’ setting
Once you reach the new page, tap on the ‘Direct Messages’ tab and open it
Scroll down to reach the audio and video call settings
If you do not wish to receive any calls through X, simply toggle the switch to turn off this option entirely
If you wish to only receive calls from select groups of people, you can adjust accordingly by picking the option that is right for you
For increased privacy, it is recommended to turn on the ‘Enhanced call privacy’ switch so that your IP address remains hidden

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Twitter / social networking / Tech Tips

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.