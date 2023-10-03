HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do parents and students need the pandemic-era school WhatsApp groups?
Premium

WhatsApp class groups connected teachers and students during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and even afterwards, but these group chats impact students and parents in markedly different ways

October 03, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Sahana Venugopal
WhatsApp groups helped connect classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are they still needed? [Representational Image]

WhatsApp groups helped connect classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are they still needed? [Representational Image] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gita*, 19, was a high school student in Bangalore when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and her classroom went online. She said WhatsApp class groups helped her get to know almost 100 other classmates, and exercise her social skills when lockdowns were in place.

“The entire schooling experience changed me, making me more open-minded and consistently learning and growing, and I believe those class groups also had something to do with it,” Gita said. “However, texting people instead of [meeting] face-to-face was difficult in terms of a lack of emotions portrayed or reactions received.”

Once back in physical classes, it “proved to be difficult to talk to people, even if you had been close with them online,” she said.

ALSO READ
How to erase your digital breadcrumb trail so apps don’t threaten your privacy

Gita is now in college, and part of several college-related WhatsApp groups. She notes that she can even get academic doubts on specific subjects cleared through such groups. While Gita “heavily” depends on the social messaging platform for academics and staying in touch with friends, the constant chat notifications from the app are “overwhelming” at times.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

With over 450 million users in India in 2021 as per Statista’s data, WhatsApp has been used for everything from sending early morning inspiration to late night reminders before exam days. Parents of young children also use the platform to share class notes, check homework assignments, keep track of their child’s progress, share doctors’ contacts, and suggest fun afterschool classes for the children.

Aarthi*, 34, a special educator in Chennai, used to dislike WhatsApp groups during the pandemic. In these chats, she witnessed parents bickering with each other over teacher issues and other children’s behaviour during online classes. Now, post-pandemic, some WhatsApp groups have come in handy, particularly when Aarthi’s son transitioned to middle school.

She is now part of several school-related WhatsApp groups, and her son is in half a dozen WhatsApp school groups to keep in touch with friends and get updates on projects. Aarthi says she regularly monitors her son’s messaging platform usage, and has trained him to be independent in his studies.

The impact of technology

Sangeeta Krishan, a mental health counsellor who worked with school students in West Bengal during the COVID-19 pandemic, asserts that WhatsApp’s contribution to remote learning and keeping virtual classrooms connected was important even though the app cannot replace the in-school experience.

“WhatsApp was still the sole bright spot, serving as a lifeline to maintain connections. It played a pivotal role in facilitating effective communication and fostering a sense of social connection. It allowed students to stay connected with classmates, teachers and peers,” she said.

ALSO READ
Children of the web

However, Krishan recalled some situations she witnessed on WhatsApp school groups, like unknown members suddenly joining class groups and students bullying each other or teasing their peers based on WhatsApp display pictures – despite their teachers being in the group.

“A healthy way for parents, teachers and students to virtually stay in touch is by establishing clear communication guidelines and maintaining a balanced approach - a mix of communication medium[s] like emails, video calls, messaging apps and virtual meetings,” she said, pointing out that teachers have to handle not just one WhatsApp class group but many groups across grade levels.

According to her, parent-teacher or teacher-student interactions online must have direct objectives such as addressing concerns or discussing progress, rather than chatting without purpose.

The same technology that sometimes vexes younger students and their worried parents could benefit college students who are able to take full responsibility for their studies.

Bhuvaneshwari Mohanan, who works for the Indian Ministry of Railways and is based in Delhi, was relieved to see her college-going son messaging his teachers on WhatsApp to clarify doubts during the pandemic. He was part of a WhatsApp class group chat and his professors helped clear academic doubts even after class hours.

While WhatsApp was certainly not designed with school-going children in mind, it has become a permanent fixture in their lives. How teachers and parents approach Meta’s messaging app in a post-pandemic world will define students’ performance and, more importantly, their well-being.

(*Some names have been changed to protect privacy)

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / higher education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.