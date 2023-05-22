May 22, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging services in India and around the world. In recent years, WhatsApp has doubled down on its features to compete with other messaging platforms such as Telegram and Line.

Millions of users rely on WhatsApp’s dependable interface to connect with their loved ones. However, it is possible that users may not want to save a number every time they message someone.

While WhatsApp does not offer an in-built way to send messages to unsaved numbers using the official app, there are a few tricks that you can use to achieve the same. These third party features are especially useful if you do not wish to reveal your identity to the recipient, given your privacy settings are set to My Contacts

How to message someone on WhatsApp without saving their numbers

Open the browser of your choice on your device. Paste the following link in the address bar: http://wa.me/91XXXXXXXXXX. Replace the ****** with the phone number, along with the country code. You will then be redirected to a webpage with the option “Continue to Chat’. Click on the ‘Open WhatsApp’ option. Write your message and press send.

Note: All the conversations between you and your recipient are ‘end-to-end’ encrypted.

Users can also make use of the ‘Click to chat’ app to message others without having to save their numbers. This Javascript-based app helps in cutting down on the number of steps you need to follow to achieve the same. It is important to note that ‘Click to chat’ is not an official app by WhatsApp and is a third party platform. Additionally, the service is only available for Android users.