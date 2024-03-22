‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ game launched for Android devices, iPhones

March 22, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Activision announced the launch of its ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ game on Thursday. Users can now access the highly anticipated title on platforms including Android and iPhones. The new title comes with support for shared progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone on PC and gaming consoles.

This essentially means that experience points, weapon level progression and in-game purchases such as Battle Pass, skins, etc can be synced across smartphones, PCs and consoles.

The new title offers a gameplay experience which is similar to the console and PC versions of Call of Duty: Warzone while still maintaining the familiar yet smooth controls of the ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ game.

The game supports two iconic maps Verdansk and Rebirth Island for battle royales and popular multiplayer maps including Shipment, Shoot House and Scrapyard. Additionally, ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ will have mobile-exclusive events, with the first one being Operation: Day Zero which will give users an opportunity to claim interesting in-game rewards. The event will kick off on March 22.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The game supports min, low, medium, high and peak visual settings and the FPS is capped at 60 by default. Additionally, users with flagship devices can set it to uncapped for smoother gameplay.

If you own an Android device, the initial download file size is close to 1.5GB with additional files of about 5GB, that will be downloaded automatically when the game is run. To access the game on Android devices, users need a smartphone with Android version 10 or later, along with at least 4GB RAM.

On the other hand, for iOS devices, the initial download file size is 3.93GB with additional files of 3.3GB. The game supports devices with iOS version 16 or later (excluding iPhone 8).