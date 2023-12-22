Apple’s Vision Pro headset gears up for February 2024 debut

December 22, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

Apple is accelerating production of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, with an anticipated launch in February, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

Manufacturing is in full swing at facilities based in China, the report said, noting units could be ready by the end of January. The company is planning on an official retail debut in February 2024.

Priced at $3,499, the Vision Pro was initially launched in June, and is said to be available in the US in early 2024.

In a proactive move, Apple has urged software developers via email on Wednesday to prepare for Vision Pro by testing their applications with the latest tools and submitting their software for Apple’s feedback.

While media reports in July hinted at production reductions due to design intricacies, Apple has remained tight-lipped about such speculations.

As the Vision Pro gears up for its market entry, Apple’s strategic push into mixed-reality technology is poised to make waves, combining virtual and augmented reality elements in a premium headset experience.