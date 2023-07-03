HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple forced to make cuts to Vision Pro production plans

Apple has been forced to cut production forecasts for its Vision Pro AR headset due to a complex design and difficulties in production

July 03, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST

Reuters
The Vision Pro will start at $3,499, more than three times the cost of the priciest headset in Meta’s line of mixed and virtual reality devices. 

The Vision Pro will start at $3,499, more than three times the cost of the priciest headset in Meta’s line of mixed and virtual reality devices.  | Photo Credit: AP

Apple has been forced to make major cuts to production forecasts for its augmented-reality headset Vision Pro launched last month, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing multiple people with direct knowledge of the manufacturing process.

Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare, Apple's only assembler of the device, was preparing to make fewer than 400,000 units of Vision Pro in 2024, the newspaper said citing two people close to Apple and Luxshare.

Apple and Luxshare did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ALSO READ
Apple buys AR headset startup Mira

The iPhone maker has asked two China-based suppliers for enough components for 130,000 to 150,000 units in the first year, FT reported, citing two China-based suppliers of some components for the Vision Pro.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Both projections imply a significant cut to production from an earlier internal sales target of 1 million units of the headset in the first 12 months, as per the report.

The complexity of the headset design and difficulties in production are behind the scaling back of targets, FT reported, and plans for a more affordable version of the device have been pushed back, it said.

The Vision Pro will start at $3,499, more than three times the cost of the priciest headset in Meta's line of mixed and virtual reality devices.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.