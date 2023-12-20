Apple’s diagnostics tool online now available for self-repair

December 20, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

Apple has announced an expansion of its self-service repair programme to now include its diagnostics tool online for iPhone 15 and M2 Macbook users. In an announcement made last week, the company stated that the tool provides “the same ability as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, as well as identify which parts may need repair.” The troubleshooting tool is only available in the US and will hit Europe in 2024, according to Apple.

The company has shared that the tool is available in the US now and will be in Europe next year.

These diagnostic tools are for “users with the knowledge and expertise to repair Apple devices,” the company said but the same testing abilities will be available to Apple authorised service providers and repairers who have signed up for the company’s Independent Repair Provider initiative.

The self service repair was started by Apple in April last year and gives users manuals, genuine Apple components and tools with the intent to expand the repair options for consumers.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple M2-powered Macbook Pro and MacBook Air laptop users, as well as Mac Mini, Pro and Studio users are all a part of this program. Users can also rent repair toolkits.

The support page for Apple stated that the tests would “help isolate issues, investigate whether a part needs to be replaced, or verify that a repair has been successfully completed.”

Apple has said it is actively working on expanding the service to include more products as well as to cover 24 more European countries.