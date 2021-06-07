Live updates from WWDC21 keynote: Apple announces iOS 15

Apple’s WWDC21: what to expect at the June 7 keynote

Affectionately known as ‘DubDub’ to the devs community, Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off this spring, virtually of course, from Apple Park. The annual tech meet started in 1987 in Santa Clara and eventually moved to Silicon Valley years down the line.

The all-online conference that used to take place every spring at Apple Park in California, is catnip for all developers, offering insights into the future of Apple’s operating systems such as iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Developers can also learn about the new technologies, tools, and frameworks they rely on to build innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

This year, includes a groundswell of expected launches: as predicted, a new line-up of OS, a potential ‘M1X’ MacBook Pro, more on Apple’s spatial audio tech. Apple may also announce a new line-up of original films and series for its own OTT service. AppleTV+ has launched favourite award-winners such as The Morning Show and Ted Lasso. And speaking of entertainment, Apple Arcade is also expected to release new gaming partnerships and, of course, a fun new set of experiences ahead which are likely to be heavy on the Augmented Reality.

On June 1, Apple also announced a number of Indian-origin winners for the annual Swift Student Challenge. We spoke to a few of these young developers about their perspective on the evolving tech industry for programmers.

11:00 p.m.

Apple Wallet

Apple Wallet is only for participating US states!

10:53 p.m.

Apple announces Notification Summary

Federighi announces Notification Summary, a streamlined way for users to play 'catch up' on their notification they have missed.

A new rollout called Focus allows users to compartmentalise their phone activity based on Work and Personal, or even create their custom Focus area. This is to help users leverage Intelligence from iOS15 to find balance in digital wellbeing.

Interestingly, Federighi says you can customise location and activity tracking to further customise these features. We'll be delving into this, people!

10:43 p.m.

Apple introduces iOS 15

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, introduces iOS 15 which promises to help iPhone users to stay connected, finding focus, use intelligence, and to explore the world around them.

FaceTime, Apple's ecosystem-specific video chat platform will have Voice Isolation to block out ambient noise. One can use Grid View to arrange profiles equally during group calls. Plus, iOS 15 will usher in Portrait Mode for visual appeal.

Looks like Apple is snagging notes from video-meet apps and Netflix Party! Federighi also announces FaceTime links. Much like Zoom links, you can soon organise calendars for calls. SharePlay will also enable shared music streaming and shared video streaming via iPhone, iPad or even AppleTV.

To keep up with WWDC's beat, SharedAPI allows developers to leverage SharePlay to connect Disney+, Hulu and other OTT services.

10:35 p.m.

Tim Cook stresses on importance of code

CEO Tim Cook says Apple is committed to ensuring code being a force for change to change the world, using innovative apps and easily-accessed resources.

10:33 p.m.

Apple's WWDC 2021 kicks off

The opening scenes of WWDC21 sees developers thinking up a film about the conference. One suggested name for the film is 'Our Journey Into Tomorrow'. Many interpretations include musicals, a disembodied voice of Craig Federighi, a rock concert, a superhero moment where code saves the day. The best idea? CEO Tim Cook getting out a Delorian.

