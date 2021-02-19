Epic Games files antitrust complaint against Apple in EU

The company accused Apple for not just harming but completely eliminating competition in app distribution and payment processes.

Fortnite game maker filed an antitrust complaint against Apple in the European Union (EU) to fight for fairer digital platform practices among developers and consumers.

"We will not stand idly by and allow Apple to use its platform dominance to control what should be a level digital playing field," said Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games.

The company accused Apple for not just harming but completely eliminating competition in app distribution and payment processes, through a series of carefully designed anti-competitive restrictions.

“What’s at stake here is the very future of mobile platforms,” Sweeney said.

“Consumers have the right to install apps from sources of their choosing and developers have the right to compete in a fair marketplace."

Earlier, Apple removed Epic from the App store when Epic gave Fortnite players on iOS a choice between Apple payment and Epic direct payment, passing on savings to direct purchasers.

Epic Games also highlighted that Apple has launched its own gaming distribution service, Apple Arcade but restricted it's rivals including Epic from doing the same.

The Cupertino-based company declined Epic's attempt to bring the Epic Games Store to iOS, Epic Games said.

Epic is not seeking damages from Apple but has asked the Commission to address the iPhone maker's anti-competitive conduct.