January 24, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

Apple, on Monday, released updates for iOS 16 and macOS Venture. With the updates, iOS is now available with version 16.3 and macOS is available with Ventura 13.2.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Updates on iOS 16.3 include the introduction of Security Keys for Apple ID, which allows users to strengthen their account security by requiring a physical key as part of the two-factor-authentication sign-in process on new devices, and activation of advanced data protection with end-to-end encryption for iCloud data.

Support for HomePod (2nd generation), and changes to Emergency SOS calls, which now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing it to prevent accidental calls have also been added with the update.

The update also includes fixes for the Freeform app, Siri malfunctions, and Home Lock Screen widgets.

Updates in macOS Ventura 13.2 include 20 security fixes along with security changes brought to iCloud and sign-in options.

In December, last year, Apple announced it will be increasing end-to-end encryption for data points on iCloud and introducing contact key verification for iMessage.

With advanced data protection users who opt-in will have a vast majority of their data protected even in case of a data breach in the cloud.

Apple also released updates for watchOS and iPadOS, bringing security and bug fixes with watchOS9.3 and iPadOS 16.3.

The latest updates from the Cupertino-based tech company also include new “Unity” wallpapers honouring Black history and culture as part of Black History Month in the U.S.A.