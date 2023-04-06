Apple gets patent for AirPods case with a touchscreen

April 06, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

Apple has received a patent from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for an AirPods touchscreen case, according to a report by tech outlet 9to5Mac citing a court filing.

In the filing dated March 30, Apple provided numerous rough diagrams showing the functionality of an interactive user interface on the case. The diagrams showed the case providing notifications, playing music, helping with navigation, outputting audiobook media, giving weather updates, and letting users switch audio modes by squeezing the case.

9to5Mac said that the AirPods case’s display could be like that of the Apple Watch.

Apple, in its filing, pointed out that the case needed to do more for users and offer them additional feedback and control options.

While the diagrams in the court filing resembled earplugs, Apple referred to it as headphones.

The company said, “the utility of a headphone case can be enhanced, and user control over a user’s wireless headphones can be improved, by configuring a headphone case with an interactive user interface to enable user control of operations associated with the wireless headphones.”

The iPhone and MacBook maker is yet to issue a formal statement on the development or confirm whether such a product will even be manufactured soon.