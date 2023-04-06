HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple gets patent for AirPods case with a touchscreen

In its patent filing, Apple provided rough diagrams showing a screen on the box, stressing on an interactive user interface

April 06, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Apple logo

File photo of the Apple logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has received a patent from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for an AirPods touchscreen case, according to a report by tech outlet 9to5Mac citing a court filing.

In the filing dated March 30, Apple provided numerous rough diagrams showing the functionality of an interactive user interface on the case. The diagrams showed the case providing notifications, playing music, helping with navigation, outputting audiobook media, giving weather updates, and letting users switch audio modes by squeezing the case.

9to5Mac said that the AirPods case’s display could be like that of the Apple Watch.

ALSO READ
Apple may add touch screens to Mac computers

Apple, in its filing, pointed out that the case needed to do more for users and offer them additional feedback and control options.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While the diagrams in the court filing resembled earplugs, Apple referred to it as headphones.

The company said, “the utility of a headphone case can be enhanced, and user control over a user’s wireless headphones can be improved, by configuring a headphone case with an interactive user interface to enable user control of operations associated with the wireless headphones.”

The iPhone and MacBook maker is yet to issue a formal statement on the development or confirm whether such a product will even be manufactured soon.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.