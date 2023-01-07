HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple to offer AI-based digital narrator for select e-books

An AI-based or digital narrator can now read out select e-books to customers who use the Apple Books marketplace

January 07, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Apple logo

File photo of the Apple logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple users can now have their novels and texts read out to them by an AI-based or digital narrator, according to a report by Ars Technica.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The feature was available through the Apple Books marketplace. The AI-based narrators have names - such as ‘Madison’ - likely so that users can tell apart the different voices and intonations.

The Guardian reported that Apple had planned to roll out the feature in late 2022 but postponed due to developments in the tech sector such as Meta’s layoffs and billionaire Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter.

ALSO READ
Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement

Apple reportedly approached publishers and offered to bear the costs of recording the books while promising to pay royalties to the authors. Reactions were mixed.

There are concerns in the publishing sector that AI tools will be used by large companies to cut costs and thus take away employment from human audio book narrators and other creative professionals.

Readers have also stressed on the need for accurate pronunciation of non-English words and names; a human narrator native to the book’s culture is more expensive but less likely to make such errors when compared to the AI-based narrator.

Audiobooks are emerging as a lucrative sector as they raked in more than $1 billion in revenue last year, according to The Guardian. Audiobook apps and marketplaces like Amazon’s Audible have enjoyed more popularity and greater celebrity endorsements in recent years.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.