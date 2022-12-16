  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Christopher Paolini’s publisher, Tor Books, slammed for book cover allegedly created by AI

Eragon fame writer, Christopher Paolini’s publisher Tor Books said it was still going ahead with the cover which may have been created by AI, citing “production constraints”

December 16, 2022 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

Sahana Venugopal
Christopher Paolini’s publisher, Tor Books, said it was still going ahead with the cover which may have been created by AI.

Christopher Paolini’s publisher, Tor Books, said it was still going ahead with the cover which may have been created by AI. | Photo Credit: Puja Pednekar

A U.S.-based publisher came under fire this week after announcing it was moving forward with a book cover that may contain an image created with artificial intelligence, despite opposition from authors, readers, and illustrators.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Tor Books, an imprint of the Tor Publishing Group which publishes works of fantasy and science fiction, said it did not know that an image it had licensed for an upcoming novel “may have been created by AI.”

The cover of ‘Fractal Noise’ by Christopher Paolini shows an abstract astronaut-like figure on a red planet, approaching an abyss. On Friday, Tor Books said it was still going ahead with the cover, citing “production constraints.”

Some creators and readers expressed dismay at the publisher continuing to use the controversial image and questioned whether it could support creators while using art made by AI.

Author Xiran Jay Zhao slammed Tor’s response and said it was setting a “dangerous precedent.”

Paolini is the bestselling author of the young adult fantasy series ‘Eragon.’ He defended the choice of cover for ‘Fractal Noise’ but claimed that as an artist himself, he supported other artists by commissioning them.

ALSO READ
Digital Art | Why has art created by AI become controversial?

“The problem is, AI art is getting so advanced, I don’t think that stock image companies are going to be able to identify most of it. Not sure how they’re going to address the issue. My gut feeling is AI will become an integral part of many artists’ process, much like Photoshop,” Paolini tweeted on Friday.

As large language models, AI-based art generators, and even AI-powered chat tools become easy to use for free, critics have pointed out that many models were trained on datasets that included copyrighted art work without paying the creators. Artists such as Greg Rutkowksi and Makoto Shinkai are common prompts across several AI-based text-to-art generators.

Creators in the publishing industry are also worried that companies using AI-based media will deprive human writers and artists of employment.

Related Topics

technology (general) / World / books and publishing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.